Day 10: Stay Overnight in the Blue Mountains National Park

A two-hour train ride or 90 minute drive west of Sydney, the Blue Mountains get their name from the area's abundant eucalyptus trees. (To be specific, sunlight interacts with the eucalyptus oil, water vapor, and airborne dust particles to create a blue haze). It's an easily accessible introduction to the wilds of Australia, complete with cliffs and falls, caves and canyons. The geography is exhilarating and unparalleled, and top-rate hotels mean you can sleep in style after your adventure.