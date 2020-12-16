Davina Baum's Where the locals eat in san francisco
Collected by AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor
Diners in San Francisco are in for a treat. The restaurant scene is impressive, even daunting—there are so many great places to choose from. These spots are where the locals go, which doesn't mean they're easy to get into. Places like Zuni, Alta CA, Delfina have all hit the national scene hard. Bragging rights will be secured with a visit to any of these restaurants.
Save Place
595 Alabama St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
In 2002, pastry chef Elisabeth Prueitt and her husband, bread baker Chad Robertson, opened Tartine Bakery in San Francisco’s Mission District. Ever since, crowds of locals and tourists have lined up outside the artisanal bakery for country bread,...
Save Place
1658 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
If one is going to throw around the word "iconic," let's make sure it's used appropriately. As with Zuni. The awkwardly shaped restaurant—it's in a narrow storefront with wider spaces on the mezzanine—was opened in 1979 by Billy West....
Save Place
2406 California St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA
Opened in 2005 by husband and wife duo Annie and Craig Stoll, Pizzeria Delfina’s original Mission location became an instant hit in San Francisco. The pizzeria is an annex to Delfina restaurant, their first James Beard Award–winning venture, and...
Save Place
600 Guerrero St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
With no sign above its unassuming storefront, Tartine is most easily recognized by the line that snakes out its door and down Guerrero Street. People patiently wait for flaky pains au chocolat (the best outside Paris, in my opinion), decadent...
Save Place
1001 Minnesota St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
They had me at the yellow building. I love wandering the Dogpatch neighborhood of San Francisco and both Piccino restaurant and separate coffee bar, are lovely places to gather. The coffee bar on 22nd Street serves carefully crafted Sightglass...
Save Place
741 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
A Mission favorite for its modern take on Mexican cuisine, Tacolicious began in 2009 as a humble stand at the Thursday Ferry Plaza Farmers Market in downtown San Francisco. Today, Tacolicious has spread to three locations in the city and one in...
Save Place
306 Broderick St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
Nopalito’s fried garbanzo beans are simply addictive. After frying them in oil, the kitchen spices them with chili dust that’s been roasted and ground in house. For more drinking tips, check out our feature "How to Drink Anywhere in the World" ...
Save Place
560 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
At the restaurant Nopa in San Francisco's Western Addition, the long bar and communal tables are perfect places to perch on a weeknight. Go early, order an elderflower gimlet or a sparkling, minty Old Cuban (both off-menu). Don't miss the Mission...
Save Place
499 Dolores St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
At Namu Gaji, you’ll find a kind of Korean cuisine that you’ve never quite encountered before: part traditional, part California fusion, and all bursting with flavor and seasonal ingredients. The restaurant was opened by three brothers—Dennis,...
Save Place
3369 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
There’s no shortage of excellent Japanese cuisine in San Francisco, but for some of the city’s best sushi, head to ICHI Sushi in the Mission. Opened by Executive Chef Tim Archuleta and his wife and business partner, Erin Archuleta, ICHI Sushi has...
Save Place
291 30th St, San Francisco, CA 94131, USA
Craving Sardinian food? Head to La Ciccia in Noe Valley, where the husband-and-wife team of Massimiliano Conti and Lorella Degan will take you on a culinary journey to the island just south of Italy. The chef, a native of Sardinia, serves fresh,...
Save Place
240 California St, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
Few restaurants more than 150 years old can be called trendy, but in innovation-crazySan Francisco, there is novelty in the classics, and Tadich Grill is the classic. The late Chronicle columnist and unabashed San Francisco-lover Herb Caen was...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25