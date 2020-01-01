Where are you going?
Darwin

Collected by Ellie Cobb , AFAR Contributor
Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory

19 Conacher St, Darwin City NT 0820, Australia

Set in a tropical garden in the suburb of Fannie Bay, this superb museum and gallery is the best place to learn all about the art, history and culture of the Top End (the nickname for this northernmost section of the Northern Territory). The...

Crocosaurus Cove

58 Mitchell St, Darwin City NT 0800, Australia

Are you brave enough to get up close and personal with Australia’s fearsome saltwater crocodiles? Then visit this "urban wildlife experience" in the heart of Darwin. You'll see almost 200 saltwater crocs, including some of the world's...

George Brown Darwin Botanic Gardens

Gardens Rd, Darwin NT, Australia

As you wander through the 42 hectares (104 acres) of gardens, you'll see a magnificent range of native northern Australian and international flora. The plants are displayed in various environments, such as monsoon forest, coastal dunes, mangroves...

Lyons Cottage

74 Esplanade, Darwin City NT 0800, Australia

Lyons Cottage, built in 1925 on the corner of Knuckey Street and the Esplanade, is famous for being the first residence in Darwin built of stone. It originally housed executives from the British Australian Telegraph Company; today it's a...

Casuarina Square

247 Trower Rd, Casuarina NT 0810, Australia

The Northern Territory’s biggest shopping center, Casuarina Square is an excellent place to stock up on anything from soap to souvenirs. You'll find more than 190 retailers, plus a seven-screen cinema and a food court....

Read Back Book Exchange

32 Smith St, Darwin City NT 0800, Australia

At Read Back you get two for one: a secondhand book shop and an Aboriginal art gallery. The ground floor is packed with shelves holding pre-loved books, CDs and videos, while the gallery upstairs displays works by Aboriginal artists...

Hanuman

next to Darwin Entertainment Centre, 93 Mitchell St, Darwin City NT 0800, Australia
Chef Jimmy Shu’s Thai-, Indian-, and Nyonya-inspired menu showcases indigenous ingredients in such dishes as barramundi fish tikka, Thai chili prawns, and lemongrass- and chili-spiked oysters. The spicy cuisine is complemented by a standout list...
Roma Bar

9 Cavenagh St, Darwin City NT 0800, Australia

This hip, vibrant café in the heart of Darwin is an excellent stop for breakfast, lunch or just a quick caffeine fix. The food ranges from traditional to tropical: Breakfast options include everything from bacon and eggs to the Indian...

Images Show Global Reactions to U.S. Presidential Election Results
How Airport XpresSpas Could Help Restart Travel Amid a Pandemic
A Life-Sized Reproduction of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Arrives in St. Louis
These U.S. and International Airports Have COVID-19 Testing Facilities
