Darwin
Set in a tropical garden in the suburb of Fannie Bay, this superb museum and gallery is the best place to learn all about the art, history and culture of the Top End (the nickname for this northernmost section of the Northern Territory). The...
Are you brave enough to get up close and personal with Australia’s fearsome saltwater crocodiles? Then visit this "urban wildlife experience" in the heart of Darwin. You'll see almost 200 saltwater crocs, including some of the world's...
As you wander through the 42 hectares (104 acres) of gardens, you'll see a magnificent range of native northern Australian and international flora. The plants are displayed in various environments, such as monsoon forest, coastal dunes, mangroves...
Lyons Cottage, built in 1925 on the corner of Knuckey Street and the Esplanade, is famous for being the first residence in Darwin built of stone. It originally housed executives from the British Australian Telegraph Company; today it's a...
The Northern Territory’s biggest shopping center, Casuarina Square is an excellent place to stock up on anything from soap to souvenirs. You'll find more than 190 retailers, plus a seven-screen cinema and a food court....
At Read Back you get two for one: a secondhand book shop and an Aboriginal art gallery. The ground floor is packed with shelves holding pre-loved books, CDs and videos, while the gallery upstairs displays works by Aboriginal artists...
This hip, vibrant café in the heart of Darwin is an excellent stop for breakfast, lunch or just a quick caffeine fix. The food ranges from traditional to tropical: Breakfast options include everything from bacon and eggs to the Indian...
