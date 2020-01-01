Danube River Cruise: Christmas Markets
European Christmas markets are a must-see in the winter months, and a river cruise allows travelers to see a wide variety of locations.
1080 Vienna, Austria
Vienna, Austria is home to numerous Christmas Markets. Spend the day visiting as many of the traditional Christmas markets as possible. Short on time? Head to the Christmas market in front of City Hall, the Rathausplatz, or the Christmas village...
V Kotcích 516/15, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Staroměstské nám. 1, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Old Town Square, founded in the 12th century, is the center of Prague. In the middle of it all, the Old Town Hall (which also houses the famous Astronomical Clock), built in 1338, still provides the best 360-degree views of the city. For a...
The Christmas village at Maria-Theresien Platz is a lively setting with plenty of crafts, decorations, souvenirs, Gluhwein, food, and booths to keep visitors happy for hours. Located between the Kunsthistorisches Museum and the Museum of Natural...
Neuburger Str. 79, 94036 Passau, Germany
Passau is a great walking city and their Christmas Markets meander through tight little streets where handicrafts, food, and Gluhwein are in plentiful supply.
Salzburg, Austria
Salzburg has many Christmas Markets throughout the city, which means that there is a lot of variety to be had. There are sweet treats, handicrafts, ornaments, decorations, music, candy, food and drinks to help visitors get into the holiday spirit....
811 06 Bratislava-Old Town, Slovakia
One of the best parts of cruising on the Danube River during the holiday season is sampling the grilled meats and sausages available at the Christmas Markets. Each country along the route has a different way to season the meat, which makes...
Neuburger Str. 79, 94036 Passau, Germany
For those that need a little pick-me-up to warm up while walking around the European Christmas Markets, there is no better choice than a steamy hot cup of spiced wine. Gluhwein is a Christmas Market tradition and sampling the various recipes along...
