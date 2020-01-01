Danish adventures
Collected by Amy Hume
Praça do Comércio 82 83, 1100-148 Lisboa, Portugal
‘Canned Food goes Gourmet’ is the concept of this new restaurant, which was opened only three months ago in Terreiro do Paco, one of the central locations in downtown Lisbon. Some people might raise an eyebrow when they hear about canned food, but...
Saint Barthélémy 97133
The Caribbean is a destination for all types of travelers—scuba divers, sailors, sunbathers—but when you want a dash of European party to season your vacation, head to St. Barth's, often called the St. Tropez of the Caribbean. Around St. Barth's...
Maderas, Nicaragua
You may not know it, but in the middle of Lake Nicaragua – a lake that makes Lake Tahoe seem like a swimming pool, lies the magical island of Ometepe. It’s home to not one, but two volcanoes, a seemingly endless shoreline and a plethora of organic...
49 Market St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Jökulsárlón, Iceland
This lake filled with giant, translucent chunks of iceberg is one of Iceland’s most distinctive and photogenic sights. Featured in high-profile movies, including two of the James Bond series and Batman Begins (as well as many local TV...
Marble Canyon, AZ 86036, USA
Bordered on the south by its eponymous deep-red cliffs, the national monument is home to broad plateaus, endangered California condors, and some of the oldest petroglyphs in the United States. But the area’s greatest hit is the Wave, a dramatic,...
Somerset House, 150 Strand, London WC2R 0RN, UK
Tucked away inside the large space of Somerset House, this small gallery leaves a large impression. It houses the collection of the Courtald Institute of Art, a stunning set of early 20th-century art with a focus on French Impressionist and...
16430 Hwy 1A, Lake Louise, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
As a dog owner, a Siberian Husky owner to be exact, I was always a little hesitant about dogsledding tours. I have heard some pretty horrific stories about mistreatment and I certainly didn’t want to contribute to this in any way. As with all...
848 Washington St, New York, NY 10014, USA
The Meatpacking District is a mecca of design-forward restaurants, bars, clothing boutiques, galleries, and artists' residences in a neighborhood formerly known for its meat warehouses. Today glitter and guts live side by side on the West Side of...
2021 N Kinney Rd, Tucson, AZ 85743, USA
Mountain Lion. Cougar. Puma. Panther. Any way you call it, it's majestic but fear-inspiring... At the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, on the western edge of Tucson, you can get face-to-face with one of these massive felines; their well-designed...
Martha Salotti 445, C1107 CMB, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The historic El Porteño building, a onetime grain warehouse made of imported Manchester bricks, was slated for demolition in 1998 before a local cultural preservation group stepped in. Soon after, Argentine fashion designer Alan Faena...
32 Camden Lock Pl, Camden Town, London NW1 8AL, UK
I could have spent days at Camden Market! There's loads to see and something for everyone. My favourite find from Camden is an awesome nautical style rockabilly dress (which I saved £10 on :). I also ate the most epic burrito of my life in...
Landstraßer Gürtel 5, 1030 Wien, Austria
This place is almost too cool for Vienna, but based on the reviews it's a much needed breath of fresh air in this fairly stuffy imperial capital that is finally channeling its "inner Berlin." I like it.
287 Upper St, Islington, London N1 2TZ, UK
Everything at Ottolenghi is tiny and tasty with typical English charm. Apparently it's the home of "legendary flourless chocolate tea-cakes" as well as a variety of other little snacks. It's primarily take-away but there is one small table at the...
3L Queen St, Busselton WA 6280, Australia
The Busselton Jetty is the longest timber-piled jetty in the Southern Hemisphere and it reaches out over the protected waters of Geographe Bay to the tune of 1.8 kilometres. Heritage-listed and well loved by residents and visitors alike, it's more...
No matter where you are staying in the UAE, you can't leave without visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. The mosque, the third-largest in the world, is the final resting place of Sheikh Zayed, the nation's founder. Even on the...
Megalochori 847 00, Greece
If you want to get away from the crowds in Santorini, try Megalochori - one of the prettiest, quietest little villages on the island. The town's location further inland, away from the caldera cliffs, removes it from the typical tourist itinerary....
Roxborough, Trinidad and Tobago
Made from Trinitario raised from seed, to tree, to pod, to bean all in the same estate, the sweets from the Tobago Cocoa Estate are unlike any you'll sample anywhere else in the world. Get shown around the grounds, learn the ins and outs of single...
Munich, Germany
One of the largest urban parks in the world, Munich’s English Garden was founded in 1789, when Elector Carl Theodor ordered a public park to be built along the Isar River. Having undergone many alterations over the centuries, it now offers a...
651 Waipoli Rd, Kula, HI 96790, USA
Not all food indulgences have to be unhealthy, as the popular O’o Farm located in the Maui highlands proves daily. O’o Farm began in 2000 as the brainchild of two Maui restaurateurs who wanted to offer high-quality, Maui grown ingredients to their...
Kyoto, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan
Geisha have an interesting perception in history. People think of them as earlier versions of courtesans, but the geisha profession began in the 1750-60′s as an occupation and were actually prohibited from sexual acts. Otherwise they would have...
Neharde'a St, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Next time you travel to Israel and interested in an exceptional and different dining experience, I highly recommend to check the new website of EatWith, to book a dinner with locals. EatWith is a global community (started in Israel) that invites...
