Amsterdam, Netherlands
At no time of the year is patriotism, as well as oranjegekt, more apparent in Holland than on Koningsdag or King's Day. Formerly Koninginnedag or Queen's Day, the holiday celebrates the birthday of King Willem, who took the reins when his mother,...
4400 S Georgia St, Amarillo, TX 79110, USA
At the Midnight Rodeo in Amarillo, TX, cowboys and cowgirls swig Shiner Bock, tip their Stetsons till all hours and leave everything on the dance floor or their name isn't, well, Buck or Chick or something cool like that. Some of the finest moves...
Thornton, CO, USA
Swing dancing is still all the rage in Denver, Colorado. Denver Swing Project hosts weekly lessons and meetups on Tuesday night in Thornton and all over the Denver area. Lessons as well as open swing and even a competition occur for enthusiasts of...
Swannanoa, NC 28778, USA
Enjoy being flung around by energetic, enthusiastic partners? You don't? I bet you change your mind when you've tried a contradance. This is folk dancing with vim, vigour and a large application of centrifugal force. The weekly dance at Warren...
PLAZA MAYOR CENTRO DE, Cusco 08000, Peru
Five minutes after settling into my hostel in Cusco and meeting up with an international contingent of newly found friends from the prior week in Lima, we made our way toward the Plaza de Armas, center of the gone but not forgotten Inca Empire. As...
Piazza del Duomo, Milano MI, Italy
The historic and modern center of the city, the Piazza del Duomo (the square surrounding the cathedral's base) remains a popular meeting place, hangout and hub of Milanese life. Local vendors setup shop (selling fresh coconut in the summer, toys...
Snowmass Village, CO, USA
When I think of Aspen, I tend to think of winter, fancy people, and the movie Dumb & Dumber. And when I hear the words jazz festival, I immediately hear tunes from Herbie Hancock and Esperanza Spalding play through my head. So imagine my surprise...
Maundays Bay, Anguilla 2640, Anguilla
The grande dame of Anguilla’s luxury resorts, Cap Juluca originally opened in 1988, debuting its signature Greco-Moorish architectural style. Its 70 guest rooms are housed inside 15 white stucco villas spread across 180 acres on Maundays Bay, with...
Av. Juárez S/N, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06050 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The imposing, white-domed wedding cake now known as Palacio de Bellas Artes was originally planned as a national theater, and construction was begun in 1904. The Mexican Revolution, among other things, postponed its completion until 1934, which...
Carlos Calvo 430, C1103 CABA, Argentina
On a hot afternoon in the Austral summer, my friend and I shopped the stall and tables of the famous San Telmo weekly antique market. We were entertained every few blocks by warbly, old recordings of tango music and dancers seductively dancing the...
