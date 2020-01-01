Dalmatian coast
Collected by Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
Save Place
Crijevićeva ul. 9, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
Climb the grand baroque staircase and pass the Jesuit church, cross Gundulić Square, and follow the COLD DRINKS WITH THE MOST BEAUTIFUL VIEW signs. Then, yes, walk through the walls. Buža translates to “a hole-in-the-wall,” and a...
Save Place
Trg Sv. Stjepana 42, 21450, Hvar, Croatia
If Dubrovnik is the Pearl of the Adriatic then Hvar Town is Mini Pearl. It has everything to offer that Dubrovnik has but on a far smaller scale. Hvar Town is a picturesque little town located on the southwestern coast of Hvar Island. The heart of...
Save Place
Ul. od Sigurate 7, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
A city of red-tiled rooftops, pine- and cypress-shaded hills, and sparkling turquoise waters, the Old Town of Dubrovnik stuns with both its architecture and scenery. Its surrounding stone walls, built between the 11th and 13th centuries to protect...
Save Place
21000, Split, Croatia
One of the top tourist destinations in Croatia, Split has a lot to offer from ancient Roman palaces to ferries from which you can start your island explorations in earnest. One of the focal points of tourist activities in Split is the massive...
Save Place
In Dubrovnik, you have to walk the walls. It's a must. Not only for stellar views over one of what is arguably one of the most beautiful old cities in the world, but also for the friendly faces you might find. Like this one. My friend Katie...
Popular Stories
- 1 Tips + News The Best Interactive Maps for the Latest COVID Travel Restrictions
- 2 Camping 13 Isolated Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World
- 3 Beaches 17 Beaches in Costa Rica That’ll Have You Running for Your Passport
- 4 Tips + News No More 14-Day Quarantine for New York—Travelers Will Now Take COVID Tests Instead
- 5 Cities We Love The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021