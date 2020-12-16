Dallas Fort Worth with Friends
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
The Dallas Forth Worth Area has a great deal to offer, from its history, to its rich, multicultural present, and beautiful outdoor escapes. Shop at trendy boutiques, enjoy Texas BBQ, and relax with a yoga session to discover a new side to Irving.
8150 N MacArthur Blvd #150, Irving, TX 75063, USA
Fill up on the legendarily huge portions at Our Place's lunch buffet, where you can feast on delicious southern Indian dishes like chicken masala, goat curry, and their perfectly done tandoori chicken from the special tandoor oven. The naan bread...
101 I-635, Irving, TX 75038, USA
Get out in nature and take to the trails at the Sam Houston park. The city is currently extending the beautiful Campion Trails and there is a 22-mile greenbelt route planned along the Elm and West forks of the Trinity River. The new trails are...
1006 W Main St, Carrollton, TX 75006, USA
First things first: at Babe’s you’ll need to bring your appetite and wear a loose pair of pants. Food is served family-style with a seemingly unending supply of butter-loaded sides like mashed potato and corn. The fried chicken is rightly famous...
301 E Las Colinas Blvd #301, Irving, TX 75039, USA
Meals are meant for spectacle at this venerable Japanese dining establishment. Accentuated by sleek, modern decor, Jinbeh fascinates with a menu brimming with classics, such as fresh sushi, tempura, hot pots, and its signature hibachi entrees....
1045 Hidden Ridge, Irving, TX 75038, USA
With one of the hottest bar scenes in Irving, Cool River is a must-hit spot to not only wet your whistle, but mingle with the best of them. Live music pulsates while guests sip and nosh and play billiards, and the vibe here is open, friendly and...
203 E Worth St Suite 100, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
Remember your high school art class, where you got to express your inner feelings and dreams through the medium of acrylic paint? Well, imagine that experience paired with a smooth little chardonnay or a heady pinot noir (not you, current high...
1615 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
While Dallas has never lacked for luxury shopping options—throw a Jimmy Choo stiletto and you’ll hit a designer boutique or upscale department store here—4510’s concept-store format, featuring a well-curated selection of fashion and design pieces...
5003 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville, TX 76034, USA
With an emphasis on Mediterranean-inspired fare and boasting an approachably elegant feel, NEXT has become a favorite of local diners. A glance at the menu reveals thoughful, chef-crafted flatbreads, soups, salads and full entrees, all at...
2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
In the mood for an outdoor yoga session, concert, or movie, a scenic run, or just some time with nature in the midst of the urban sprawl? Head to this 5.2-acre green space, which hangs like a deck over the recessed Woodall Rodgers Freeway, between...
3601 Regent Blvd, Irving, TX 75063, USA
The pies at this Zagat-rated establishment are made with straight-from-Italy authenticity in mind. Pizzas are fired to crisp-crust perfection in a 900-degree brick oven and hand-tossed with flour imported from a mill in Italy. Throw in a sauce...
391 E Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX 75039, USA
Pedal your way along lovely Lake Carolyn on a speedy two-wheeled transport with the wind in your hair, courtesy of The Bike Shop. The store rents bicycles out by the hour and is conveniently located near the scenic Mandalay trails in the heart of...
