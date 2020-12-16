Dallas Fort Worth for Families
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
The Dallas Forth Worth Area has a great deal to offer, from its history, to its rich, multicultural present, and beautiful outdoor escapes. Shop at trendy boutiques, enjoy Texas BBQ, and relax with a yoga session to discover a new side to Irving.
Find an oasis just north of Fort Worth Airport at the Heritage Park on Grapevine Lake. Enjoy the magic of the butterfly garden, where you’ll see dozens of varieties fluttering through the foliage. Visit the "Living Wall" in the Kitchen Garden and...
8251 N Belt Line Rd # 140, Irving, TX 75063, USA
Light, airy, hot and fresh, and always so good; you can’t miss this gem tucked away in a little shopping strip. The house specialities are the glazed and chocolate-glazed varieties and Shin’s always throw in a few free donut holes when you order a...
2201 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
Named for Dallas-based billionaire entrepreneur (and sometime politician) Ross Perot and his wife, Marjorie, this engaging center is actually split into two campuses: one on the grounds of Fair Park in East Dallas, and the other in Victory Park,...
6609 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas, TX 75205, USA
When you're looking for that "it factor" dress for that hot party or special date, Bittano has you covered. With two stories of cute, casual dresses, separates, shoes and accessories, you'll have a ton of options to pore over. The friendly,...
3051 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX 75062, USA
With 22 acres of space, this Irving city park has some great ways to rev up your heart rate. Half-courts host endless basketball games (horse, anyone?), and sand volleyball courts provide the ideal setting for matches between groups of friends—...
3601 Regent Blvd, Irving, TX 75063, USA
The pies at this Zagat-rated establishment are made with straight-from-Italy authenticity in mind. Pizzas are fired to crisp-crust perfection in a 900-degree brick oven and hand-tossed with flour imported from a mill in Italy. Throw in a sauce...
2201 W Southlake Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092, USA
Put on some comfy clothes and get your bounce on solo or with friends and family at this trampoline palace. And lest you think trampolines are for kids only, chew on this: Urban Air features dodgeball matches, and even cardio classes on the...
401 Cimarron Trail # 150, Irving, TX 75063, USA
Drink in the friendly vibe and airy atmosphere at this coffee shop that serves up a tasty array of caffeinated drinks as well as sandwiches and pastries. Dig in to a masala veggie burger inside while roaming the Web with free wifi, or sip on all...
3977 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX 75038, USA
This spot specializes in the Latin American filled pastries called empanadas, in varieties both savory and sweet. Fillings range from the traditional criolla (a mix of ground beef, onions and raisins) and sweet guava and cheese to local favorites...
1615 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
While Dallas has never lacked for luxury shopping options—throw a Jimmy Choo stiletto and you’ll hit a designer boutique or upscale department store here—4510’s concept-store format, featuring a well-curated selection of fashion and design pieces...
8600 N MacArthur Blvd #142, Irving, TX 75063, USA
ZENse's focus on culinary authenticity puts it on par with some of Dallas' best Thai restaurants. Dishes like fried sweet potatoes, larb gai and pad kee mow will send Thai cuisine lovers' taste buds swooning. Adventurous diners should direct their...
2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
In the mood for an outdoor yoga session, concert, or movie, a scenic run, or just some time with nature in the midst of the urban sprawl? Head to this 5.2-acre green space, which hangs like a deck over the recessed Woodall Rodgers Freeway, between...
391 E Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX 75039, USA
Pedal your way along lovely Lake Carolyn on a speedy two-wheeled transport with the wind in your hair, courtesy of The Bike Shop. The store rents bicycles out by the hour and is conveniently located near the scenic Mandalay trails in the heart of...
