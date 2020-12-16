Dallas Fort Worth for Anyone
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
The Dallas Forth Worth Area has a great deal to offer, from its history, to its rich, multicultural present, and beautiful outdoor escapes. Shop at trendy boutiques, enjoy Texas BBQ, and relax with a yoga session to discover a new side to Irving.
Sure, you could have a well-made espresso or relax with a herbal tea blend, but the real treats at this coffee shop are the blended mocha drinks. I’ll confess that my favorite is the white chocolate–salt caramel with an espresso shot and no, I don...
420 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
Farina's Winery and Café lures visitors with its soft, vintage atmosphere—a style that jibes perfectly with its location in the Historic District of Grapevine, Texas. Both the dinner and lunch menus add a slight Italian aspect to American...
300 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
The Palace Arts Center in downtown Grapevine, Texas, comprises both the Palace Theatre and the Lancaster Theatre. The Palace Theatre was built in 1940 and, through preservation efforts, remains an admirable example of Art Deco design. Though the...
411 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
When President John F. Kennedy was shot in Dallas in November 1963, the world was introduced to the Texas School Book Depository building, which became the primary crime scene for the assassination. It was from a sixth-floor window in this brick...
2000 E Shady Grove Rd, Irving, TX 75063, USA
Join Twin Wells' eClub to score a free round of golf at the lush, 6,600-yard course surrounded by forest. It truly feels like a getaway from the bustle of the city at this par-72 facility that also features a clubhouse, pro shop, and snack bar.
525 Meadow Creek Dr, Irving, TX 75039, USA
Brunch, dine, drink—what can't you do at Sfuzzi? With its popular pizza, signature frozen drink (the Sfuzzi) and a bubbly atmosphere centered at the bar, this offshoot of the revitalized Dallas original makes for fantastic dining, drinking, and...
975 W John Carpenter Fwy #109A, Irving, TX 75039, USA
The popular local yoga chain is known and loved for its menu of signature classes, all tied to the elements of the earth. Challenge yourself with a Fire class, led in a 98-degree room; meld yoga and Pilates moves in the Wood course; or build on...
D, International Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75261, USA
If you're lucky enough to be landing or leaving Dallas through DFW Airport's snazzy Terminal D, claim a seat at this offshoot of Fort Worth's cowboy-chic cuisine haven. It's miles above airport food—Reata Grill's menu immerses you in bold and...
3699 McKinney Ave #501, Dallas, TX 75204, USA
When the social-scene divas of Dallas need a perfect top for their sizzling-hot pair of designer jeans, or a fantastic dress for a club night out, Flirt Boutique is a popular place to pop into. The store's colorful array of separates and frocks...
401 Cimarron Trail # 150, Irving, TX 75063, USA
Drink in the friendly vibe and airy atmosphere at this coffee shop that serves up a tasty array of caffeinated drinks as well as sandwiches and pastries. Dig in to a masala veggie burger inside while roaming the Web with free wifi, or sip on all...
1010 S Pearl Expy, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
The lines are long (expect to wait at least an hour) at this young barbecue joint tucked inside the Dallas Farmers' Market—but the tender, perfectly smoked meats are worth the wait says Daniel Vaugh, barbecue editor of Texas Monthly. "They have...
Terminal C, E Airfield Dr, Dallas, TX 75261, USA
While on-the-go it's challenging to find a healthy choice for dessert. Luckily, Red Mango Yogurt opened a location in the Dallas airport, so treat yourself to a healthy snack during your next trip!
5756 Riverside Dr, Irving, TX 75039, USA
Bird's Fort Trail Park is nearly 58 acres of natural beauty. Hike the mile and a half long trail, have a picnic in the pavilion, birdwatch, and overlook the river. Located near the Dallas airport it's the perfect escape before a trip.
