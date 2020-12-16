D.C.'s Hidden Gems
Collected by Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert
A few lesser-known destinations will take you beyond the usual must-see museums and memorials.
5200 Glover Rd NW, Washington, DC 20015, USA
Rock Creek Park is the main stretch of woodland that runs through the city's northwest corridor. If you want to escape the mob of tourists on the Mall, or you just want to spend time in an urban oasis, head to Rock Creek Park. Any section between...
3501 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Whether you have a green thumb or just love to bask in nature, you'll want to check out the National Arboretum before you bid D.C. adieu. Spring is one of the best times to visit, when the azaleas, rhododendrons, and native trees are in full...
4155 Linnean Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008, USA
Marjorie Merriweather Post was a wealthy American socialite and heiress to the Postum Cereal fortune. Her Washington home is now a museum, and the home’s original furnishings have been maintained alongside all the near-priceless collectibles...
38°56'42.2"N 77°07'26.0"W, Washington, DC 20543, USA
The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal, or simply the C&O, stretches for 185 miles beginning in the Georgetown neighborhood and ending in upstate Maryland. Back in the day when the canal was a key transport route, a system of locks raised and lowered the...
201 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA
The Art Museum of the Americas is supported by the Organization of the American States and has a permanent collection that focuses on contemporary Latin American and Caribbean art by both established and up-and-coming talents. Although it’s...
4798 Western Ave NW, Bethesda, MD 20816, USA
As a licensed guide for Washington, D.C., I've often been asked what the oldest monument in the city is. Well, may I present to you one of 40 sandstone monuments, and also the oldest in the U.S. Dubbed the Boundary Stones, they were placed in 1791...
2201 C St NW, Washington, DC 20520, USA
Located on the 7th floor of the U.S. State Department, the 42-room Diplomatic Reception Room collection is used by the Secretary of State, Vice President, and Cabinet members to sign treaties, hold summit meetings, and entertain world leaders and...
201 Allison St NW, Washington, DC 20011, USA
Since 1719, Rock Creek Cemetery has been a final resting place for notable Washingtonians and is the oldest colonial cemetery in D.C. It is marked with ornate gravestones and mausoleums, with the most prominent featuring a bronze statue of a...
