Czechoslovakia
Collected by Stephanie Villasenor
Horní nám., 779 00 Olomouc, Czechia
There's a great historical tradition in the Czech Republic with astronomical clocks. Prague's "Orloj," located on Old Town Square, has been ticking and putting on a show since 1410. One hundred fifty miles east in the handsome Baroque-clad city of...
381 01 Český Krumlov, Czechia
Cesky Krumlov is located in southern Czech Republic and has a delightful town bound by an oxbow in the Vltava River. Opposite the town lies Cesky Krumlov Castle, which allows the visitor to experience an "on top of the world" view over the...
Zámecká, 284 03 Kutná Hora, Czechia
Always wanted to visit a bone ossuary. Not really sure why, except they just seem so bizarre. Finally got to Sedlec at Kutna Hora, Czech Republic. It didn't disappoint in the bizarre factor. I was so fascinated by how carefully arranged the bones...
Zámek 1/4, 692 01 Mikulov, Czechia
If you're a lover of wine, then forget about the Napa Valley and Bordeaux, and instead head to Moravia, located in the southern part of the Czech Republic. By all means visit the wine museum in the castle, but then head into town to enjoy a few...
Nový Svět 76/1, 118 00 Praha 1-Hradčany, Czechia
Prague is a historic city with ornate architecture but is now notorious for its crowds of tourists. This is one part of Prague that provides a glimpse of how the city used to be--quiet, quaint, and beautiful. When I first found this neighborhood,...
Nebovidská 459/1, 118 00 Malá Strana, Czechia
Vaulted ceilings and arched hallways retain the medieval character of the 14th-century monastery that originally stood here in the Mala Strana district. The hotel also houses Essensia restaurant. Doubles from $350, Nebovidska 459/1, Mala Strana,...
Prague 6, Czechia
While farmers’ markets have sprung up all over Prague, the Dejvice Farmers Market that sprawls out near the Dejvická metro station is the most popular because of its location and size, plus its fun fair atmosphere. On Saturday...
119 08 Prague 1, Czechia
After strolling through the Prague Castle complex and seeing the Cathedral and square, the traveler is further rewarded with a beautiful view of the city from a high point. Parts of Lesser Town can be seen among the sea of red-orange rooftops and...
Vězeňská 1, 110 00 Praha 1-Staré Město, Czechia
A few steps from Prague's beautiful Spanish Synagogue, in the middle of Dusni Street where the city's most famous writer used to live, a headless, handless and footless giant supports a much smaller Kafka riding on his shoulders. The artist says...
Rožmberk nad Vltavou 78, 382 18 Rožmberk nad Vltavou, Czechia
Český Krumlov is a small town in the very southwestern corner of the Czech Republic, about a 3 hour bus ride south of Prague. It has become well known because it is exactly what people imagine a historic town in central Europe should look like:...
Sněmovní nám. 1, 767 01 Kroměříž, Czechia
I found Kroměříž when it was almost too late. I had been living in another small city in the Czech Republic for 15 months and, as soon as I realized I really would be leaving, panic set in and I started looking for a new place to settle. That's...
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
Iceland’s largest and most famous geothermal spa lies around an hour outside Reykjavik, quite close to Keflavik Airport. With a dramatic setting amidst large black lava boulders, the steam-filled, creamy-blue pool area is a striking and...
