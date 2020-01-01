Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria

Collected by emily donohoo
List View
Map View
AFAR Explorer′s Wishlist
Save Place

Sedlec Ossuary

Zámecká, 284 03 Kutná Hora, Czechia
Always wanted to visit a bone ossuary. Not really sure why, except they just seem so bizarre. Finally got to Sedlec at Kutna Hora, Czech Republic. It didn't disappoint in the bizarre factor. I was so fascinated by how carefully arranged the bones...
More Details >
Save Place

Mikulov Castle

Zámek 1/4, 692 01 Mikulov, Czechia
If you're a lover of wine, then forget about the Napa Valley and Bordeaux, and instead head to Moravia, located in the southern part of the Czech Republic. By all means visit the wine museum in the castle, but then head into town to enjoy a few...
More Details >
Save Place

South Moravia Czech Republic

South Moravian Region, Czechia
Some of the best wine in the world, and I am talking about the WORLD(!), is from the Czech Republic region of Moravia. Of course it doesn't get the same press as the French, Italian or even California stuff but believe me, these wines are top...
More Details >
Save Place

Saint Vitus Cathedral

III. nádvoří 48/2, 119 01 Praha 1-Hradčany, Czechia
The Prague Castle complex, which sits on the top of the hill abovethe city, dominates the skyline, and housesmultiple palaces, churches, halls,and museums. The crown jewel of the complex is St. Vitus Cathedral. Construction of this Gothic and...
More Details >
Save Place

Prague in Photos

V Kotcích 516/15, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Beautiful, kooky old houses like this dotted throughout the city centre really helped Prague live up to my expectations of a fairytale city. Prague was a fascinating contrast of old and new, so it both lived up to my expectations and surprised me
More Details >
Save Place

Muránská

Muránská, 841 10 Devín, Slovakia
One of the most interesting aspects of Slovakia are the number of castles found all over the country. From dark ages to the almost modern time, it's a wonderful trip for anyone interested in seeing castles. Devín was the first, and it's stood the...
More Details >
Save Place

City Hall

Friedrich-Schmidt-Platz 1, 1010 Wien, Austria
One of Vienna's most notable structures is its stunning Rathaus, or City Hall. Designed by Friedrich von Schmidt between 1872 and 1883, the imposing Gothic structure is the seat of both the mayor and city council, and is also the backdrop for one...
More Details >
Save Place

Nussberg

Nussberg, 1190 Wien, Austria
Austrian wines are made all the better by a visit to the many vineyards and wine taverns (Heuriger) on the outskirts of Vienna. Wieninger vineyard is located north of the city on the Nussberg. A light meal and wine outdoors among the vineyards is...
More Details >
Save Place

Spiess & Spiess Appartement-Pension

Hainburger Str. 19, 1030 Wien, Austria
Housed in a 19th-century building in Vienna’s third district, known as Landstraße, Spiess & Spiess is a relatively affordable, family-owned choice in a quiet residential area not far from the Danube. It’s just a 20-minute...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

MuseumsQuartier

Museumsplatz 1, 1070 Wien, Austria
Vienna's MuseumsQuartier is a great place to soak up the sun on the compound's iconic park benches, and check out extensive art collections housed in an elegant mixture of baroque and modern buildings. Don't miss great works of art by Austrian...
More Details >
Save Place

wombats CITY HOSTEL at „The Naschmarkt“

Rechte Wienzeile 35, 1040 Wien, Austria
Wombats Hostels are one of the best chains in Europe with three locations in Vienna alone. The Naschmarkt location, however, is easily the best and newest, as it's right across the street from the city's famous local food market and dining...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Loos American Bar

Kärntner Durchgang 10, 1010 Wien, Austria
With a paneled ceiling, onyx wall tiles, and a green-and-white marble floor, the Loos American Bar is an art nouveau masterpiece designed in 1908 by Viennese architect Adolf Loos. Seats are at a premium in this 300-square-foot space, which packs...
More Details >
Save Place

Kaffee Alt Wien

Bäckerstraße 9, 1010 Wien, Austria
As soon as we touch down at the airport in Vienna my husbands asks when he'll have his "small Gulasch and small beer". This is his way of being part of a city that has been titled the most liveable city worldwide three years in a row. His choice...
More Details >
Save Place

Cathedral of Vienna

Stephansplatz 3, 1010 Wien, Austria
View from the top of Saint Stephen's Cathedral (Stephandom, Cathedral of Vienna) in Vienna, Austria. If I am not mistaken, the top of the tower from where this picture was taken is the highest point in Vienna.
More Details >
Save Place

Prater Turm

Prater, Wiener Prater 59, 1010 Wien, Austria
There's no better way to see Vienna than while soaring 117 meters above the city. Prater Turm at the Prater amusement park is a fun ride for all ages (as long as they meet the height requirements). After the ride, check out Schweizerhaus for an...
More Details >
Save Place

Naschmarkt

1060 Vienna, Austria
The Naschmarkt is absolutely one of the things you have to experience during your stay in Vienna! Locals call Vienna’s largest inner-city market the “city’s stomach." The market is a unique place for strolling, admiring, discovering, and sampling....
More Details >
Save Place

Twin City Liner

Schiffstation Wien City, Franz-Josefs-Kai 2, Schwedenplatz/Kai, 1010 Wien, Austria
Everything about taking the Twin City Liner is an experience. Being able to go from the centre of Vienna directly to the centre of Slovakia's capital Bratislava in just over an hour would be impreessive enough, but being able to do so on the water...
More Details >
Save Place

Szimpla Kert

Budapest, Kazinczy u. 14, 1075 Hungary
An edgy crowd gathers at Szimpla Kert, a wacky ruin pub in the old Jewish Quarter. On entering, you’ll be overwhelmed by the maze of rooms, where you might find recycled computer monitors, towering piles of books, hookah pipes, or live...
More Details >
Save Place

Café Gerbeaud

Budapest, Vörösmarty tér 7-8, 1051 Hungary
One of Budapest’s best known and most ornately decorated coffeehouses—as well as one of Europe’s oldest—Café Gerbeaud has been satisfying the city’s sweets cravings since it opened in 1858. The decor in the...
More Details >
Save Place

Arnaud’s French 75

813 Bienville St, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
The French 75 is attached to historic Arnaud’s Restaurant, founded in 1918 and located just off Bourbon Street. Once you get through the doors, you’ll feel miles away from the crass college-age drinkers and luridly colored beverages a...
More Details >
Save Place

Three Muses

536 Frenchmen St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
The amazing music and cool vibe on Frenchman Street is irresistible. Some of the world’s best musicians are playing there every night of the week—just one of the many extraordinary things about New Orleans. While you are feeding your soul, don’t...
More Details >
Save Place

Bacchanal Fine Wine & Spirits

600 Poland Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
Why is a wine shop in a raggedy building at the far edges of a downriver Bywater neighborhood such a buzzed-about stop? Step out the back door and you’ll get your answer. The spacious if scruffy backyard—festooned with string lights...
More Details >
Save Place

Bratislava-Old Town

Old Town, Slovakia
One of the main shopping districts in the downtown area of Bratislava. A charming mix of fancy and historic.
More Details >
Save Place

Cafe Ansari

Praterstraße 15, 1020 Wien, Austria
“I’m a regular at Café Ansari. The menu offers staples of Georgian cuisine like khinkali [meat-filled dumplings] and khachapuri [cheese-filled bread], but you’ll find other culinary influences also represented on the...
More Details >
Save Place

Konoba More

Pržno, Montenegro
Driving down the coast of Montenegro, we skipped the ugly-looking resort towns of Budva and stopped in pretty little Przno. Konoba More, along the water right next to a little public beach, was a lovely place to eat octopus and clams, and gaze out...
More Details >
Save Place

Prague Astronomical Clock

Staroměstské nám. 1, 110 00 Praha 1-Staré Město, Czechia
Prague's Astronomical Clock is the world's oldest working one of its kind. Installed in 1410, it is located on the Old Town City Hall in Prague's Old Town Square. The medieval clock features an astronomical dial; "The Walk of the Apostles", an...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World