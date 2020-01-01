Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria
Collected by emily donohoo
List View
Map View
AFAR Explorer′s Wishlist
Save Place
Zámecká, 284 03 Kutná Hora, Czechia
Always wanted to visit a bone ossuary. Not really sure why, except they just seem so bizarre. Finally got to Sedlec at Kutna Hora, Czech Republic. It didn't disappoint in the bizarre factor. I was so fascinated by how carefully arranged the bones...
Save Place
Zámek 1/4, 692 01 Mikulov, Czechia
If you're a lover of wine, then forget about the Napa Valley and Bordeaux, and instead head to Moravia, located in the southern part of the Czech Republic. By all means visit the wine museum in the castle, but then head into town to enjoy a few...
Save Place
South Moravian Region, Czechia
Some of the best wine in the world, and I am talking about the WORLD(!), is from the Czech Republic region of Moravia. Of course it doesn't get the same press as the French, Italian or even California stuff but believe me, these wines are top...
Save Place
III. nádvoří 48/2, 119 01 Praha 1-Hradčany, Czechia
The Prague Castle complex, which sits on the top of the hill abovethe city, dominates the skyline, and housesmultiple palaces, churches, halls,and museums. The crown jewel of the complex is St. Vitus Cathedral. Construction of this Gothic and...
Save Place
V Kotcích 516/15, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Save Place
Muránská, 841 10 Devín, Slovakia
One of the most interesting aspects of Slovakia are the number of castles found all over the country. From dark ages to the almost modern time, it's a wonderful trip for anyone interested in seeing castles. Devín was the first, and it's stood the...
Save Place
Friedrich-Schmidt-Platz 1, 1010 Wien, Austria
One of Vienna's most notable structures is its stunning Rathaus, or City Hall. Designed by Friedrich von Schmidt between 1872 and 1883, the imposing Gothic structure is the seat of both the mayor and city council, and is also the backdrop for one...
Save Place
Nussberg, 1190 Wien, Austria
Austrian wines are made all the better by a visit to the many vineyards and wine taverns (Heuriger) on the outskirts of Vienna. Wieninger vineyard is located north of the city on the Nussberg. A light meal and wine outdoors among the vineyards is...
Save Place
Hainburger Str. 19, 1030 Wien, Austria
Housed in a 19th-century building in Vienna’s third district, known as Landstraße, Spiess & Spiess is a relatively affordable, family-owned choice in a quiet residential area not far from the Danube. It’s just a 20-minute...
Save Place
Museumsplatz 1, 1070 Wien, Austria
Vienna's MuseumsQuartier is a great place to soak up the sun on the compound's iconic park benches, and check out extensive art collections housed in an elegant mixture of baroque and modern buildings. Don't miss great works of art by Austrian...
Save Place
Rechte Wienzeile 35, 1040 Wien, Austria
Wombats Hostels are one of the best chains in Europe with three locations in Vienna alone. The Naschmarkt location, however, is easily the best and newest, as it's right across the street from the city's famous local food market and dining...
Save Place
Kärntner Durchgang 10, 1010 Wien, Austria
With a paneled ceiling, onyx wall tiles, and a green-and-white marble floor, the Loos American Bar is an art nouveau masterpiece designed in 1908 by Viennese architect Adolf Loos. Seats are at a premium in this 300-square-foot space, which packs...
Save Place
Bäckerstraße 9, 1010 Wien, Austria
As soon as we touch down at the airport in Vienna my husbands asks when he'll have his "small Gulasch and small beer". This is his way of being part of a city that has been titled the most liveable city worldwide three years in a row. His choice...
Save Place
Stephansplatz 3, 1010 Wien, Austria
View from the top of Saint Stephen's Cathedral (Stephandom, Cathedral of Vienna) in Vienna, Austria. If I am not mistaken, the top of the tower from where this picture was taken is the highest point in Vienna.
Save Place
Prater, Wiener Prater 59, 1010 Wien, Austria
There's no better way to see Vienna than while soaring 117 meters above the city. Prater Turm at the Prater amusement park is a fun ride for all ages (as long as they meet the height requirements). After the ride, check out Schweizerhaus for an...
Save Place
1060 Vienna, Austria
The Naschmarkt is absolutely one of the things you have to experience during your stay in Vienna! Locals call Vienna’s largest inner-city market the “city’s stomach." The market is a unique place for strolling, admiring, discovering, and sampling....
Save Place
Schiffstation Wien City, Franz-Josefs-Kai 2, Schwedenplatz/Kai, 1010 Wien, Austria
Everything about taking the Twin City Liner is an experience. Being able to go from the centre of Vienna directly to the centre of Slovakia's capital Bratislava in just over an hour would be impreessive enough, but being able to do so on the water...
Save Place
Budapest, Kazinczy u. 14, 1075 Hungary
An edgy crowd gathers at Szimpla Kert, a wacky ruin pub in the old Jewish Quarter. On entering, you’ll be overwhelmed by the maze of rooms, where you might find recycled computer monitors, towering piles of books, hookah pipes, or live...
Save Place
Budapest, Vörösmarty tér 7-8, 1051 Hungary
One of Budapest’s best known and most ornately decorated coffeehouses—as well as one of Europe’s oldest—Café Gerbeaud has been satisfying the city’s sweets cravings since it opened in 1858. The decor in the...
Save Place
813 Bienville St, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
The French 75 is attached to historic Arnaud’s Restaurant, founded in 1918 and located just off Bourbon Street. Once you get through the doors, you’ll feel miles away from the crass college-age drinkers and luridly colored beverages a...
Save Place
536 Frenchmen St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
The amazing music and cool vibe on Frenchman Street is irresistible. Some of the world’s best musicians are playing there every night of the week—just one of the many extraordinary things about New Orleans. While you are feeding your soul, don’t...
Save Place
600 Poland Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
Why is a wine shop in a raggedy building at the far edges of a downriver Bywater neighborhood such a buzzed-about stop? Step out the back door and you’ll get your answer. The spacious if scruffy backyard—festooned with string lights...
Save Place
Old Town, Slovakia
One of the main shopping districts in the downtown area of Bratislava. A charming mix of fancy and historic.
Save Place
Praterstraße 15, 1020 Wien, Austria
“I’m a regular at Café Ansari. The menu offers staples of Georgian cuisine like khinkali [meat-filled dumplings] and khachapuri [cheese-filled bread], but you’ll find other culinary influences also represented on the...
Save Place
Pržno, Montenegro
Driving down the coast of Montenegro, we skipped the ugly-looking resort towns of Budva and stopped in pretty little Przno. Konoba More, along the water right next to a little public beach, was a lovely place to eat octopus and clams, and gaze out...
Save Place
Staroměstské nám. 1, 110 00 Praha 1-Staré Město, Czechia
Prague's Astronomical Clock is the world's oldest working one of its kind. Installed in 1410, it is located on the Old Town City Hall in Prague's Old Town Square. The medieval clock features an astronomical dial; "The Walk of the Apostles", an...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever