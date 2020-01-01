Curacao
Collected by Cathy Accurso
List View
Map View
Save Place
Sha Caprileskade, Willemstad, Curaçao
Near the pontoon bridge in Handelskade in Willemstad, wooden boats from Venezuela dock alongside the canal, and vendors here sell just-caught fish and tropical fruits and vegetables (plantains, citrus, papayas, avocados) directly from the quay...
Save Place
Weg Naar groot St. Joris z/n Willemstad, Curacao, Curaçao
If you’re looking to get away from the beautiful beaches for an afternoon, then be sure to include the Curacao Ostrich Farm in your travel plans. Originally started by expats from Namibia, today the Ostrich farm is one of the top tourist sites on...
Save Place
Saliña Ariba, Willemstad Elias R. A. Moreno Boulevard, Willemstad, Curaçao
The nation’s signature blue curaçao liqueur is made on this former plantation house (landhuis) turned distillery. The fragrant oils in the peels of the island's oranges—originally brought here by the Spaniards, and then...
Save Place
Curaçao definitely runs on "island time," but it's worth getting to this café early so you can eat lunch or dinner on the colonial building's second-floor veranda. Gaze across the bay at Punda's colorful houses, then savor the...
Save Place
Breedestraat, Willemstad, Curaçao
Opening up at the ungodly hour of 8 a.m. since 1954, tiny Netto Bar stands tall as a proud monument to the wonders of day drinking. Don't let this unassuming hangout in the middle of Otrobanda's gritty urban sprawl deceive you—visitors come...
Save Place
Kon. Emmabrug, Willemstad, Curaçao
No island getaway is complete without seeing gorgeous scenery you'd never, ever see at home—and Willemstad’s floating bridge delivers! Built in 1888, "Our Swinging Old Lady" is supported by 16 pontoon boats and two motors. When...
Save Place
Otrobanda, Willemstad, Curaçao
Stroll through Otrobanda for more than five minutes and you'll immediately understand why locals call it the cultural heart of Willemstad. Located across the bay from Punda—Otrobanda literally means "other side"—the district is a...
Save Place
Franklin D. Rooseveltweg, Willemstad, Curaçao
Originally found by runaway slaves seeking a safe place to hide, today the Hato Caves draw tourists looking to learn more about the island’s natural history. Slaves weren’t really the first to find these mysterious tunnels though, petroglyphs...
Save Place
Piscaderaweg, Willemstad, Curaçao
A midsize resort with all the expected amenities for an international clientele (including a casino on the property), the Hilton Curaçao is just a 10-minute shuttle ride to Willemstad—but removed enough from town to encompass 20 full...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
- 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19