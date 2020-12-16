Cultural Oslo
From stand-up comedy to Ibsen's tragedies, and from parkland sculpture to redesigned industrial walks, Oslo is rich in culture no matter what kind of culture you prefer.
Nobels gate 32, 0268 Oslo, Norway
The Vigeland Park reminds me of Central Park in New York City. The grounds are huge and very well kept. This is the place that you might have heard of - there are over 200 statues of people in action created by artist Gustav Vigeland. In the...
Strandpromenaden 2, 0252 Oslo, Norway
The once seedy Tjuvholmen, or “Thief Island,” is the city’s newest arts district. Its showpiece is the Astrup Fearnley Museum, which reopened last September in an elegant, sail-shaped complex designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano. The open...
Sentrum, Oslo, Norway
If there were ever a three-dimensional ode to Nordic design, the impressive Oslo Opera House would be it. On the waterfront in the Bjørvika neighborhood with the Oslo fjord as a backdrop, the otherworldly building is home to the Norwegian National...
Holmens gate 1, 0250 Oslo, Norway
Latter is Oslo’s main comedy stage, and is centrally located on Aker Brygge. There are several stages, as well as a restaurant and bar. Several famous stand-up comedians have made names for themselves here, and comedians of all genres and fame...
Johanne Dybwads plass 1, 0161 Oslo, Norway
Oslo’s main theatre opened its doors in 1899, featuring plays by Bjørnson, Holberg, and Ibsen, and as a consequence put Norwegian plays on the map, so to speak. The theatre still preforms all the old classics as well as exciting new plays....
This sculpture and national heritage park was launched to critical acclaim and continues to attract visitors from far and wide. The sculptures are made by artists of a high international standard, such as Renoir, Rodin, Botero, and Dalí, and are...
