Cultural Glasgow

When Glasgow was awarded the title of Europe's Capital of Culture in 1990 many people scoffed. At the time, the city was going through one of its periodic slumps and had yet to emerge with its confidence intact. Much has changed. The city's cultural scene has benefitted from a surge of new energy that has sired a host of new attractions. Meanwhile, classics such as the Burrell Collection and Kelvingrove Art Gallery have maintained their status as great Scottish institutions.