Cultural Finds in Nashville
Collected by Jennifer Justus , AFAR Local Expert
From galleries to art crawls and creative spaces with gardens, you can be inspired at these spots in Nashville.
2020 Lindell Ave, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
This up-and-coming area near Greer Stadium, where the Nashville Sounds baseball team plays, holds an art crawl on the first Saturday of every month, with hours running until 11 p.m. Bounce around between several galleries in the area, but begin at...
Nashville, TN, USA
Since opening in 2001, the Frist Art Museum has hosted an inspiring—and continuous—slate of exhibitions from both nearby and around the world in its Art Deco digs. Visit on a Thursday or Friday night to catch “Music at the...
215 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219, USA
Located in a historic 6,000-square-foot building downtown, the Arts Company is a fixture of Nashville’s 5th Avenue of the Arts. The popular gallery focuses on contemporary work, with everything from paintings and sculptures to photography on...
1 Symphony Pl, Nashville, TN 37201, USA
With live music—much of it country—on every corner in Nashville, it's easy for visitors to miss the city's stellar symphony. But the magnificent Schermerhorn Symphony Center gives Nashville's classical musicians a grand home. Located...
2506, 1808 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
The exterior of this Midtown lodging won’t win any design awards—the building previously housed an insurance company—but that’s what makes the art-filled, wood-accented lobby such a pleasant surprise upon arrival. With its plush leather sofas and...
