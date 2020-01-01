Where are you going?
Cuba is a 2017 goal

Collected by Chris U , AFAR Staff
Malecón

Malecón, La Habana, Cuba
The malecon (boardwalk), that spans for over 4.5 kms along the coast of Havana, it's a gathering place for people as the sun sets down. The breeze (which combats the otherwise overwhelming heat of the city), the fishing and not least important the...
Las Terrazas

Autopista Este-Oeste, Las Terrazas, Cuba
Just an hour outside of Havana, Cuba, in the Pinar del Rio province, there is a quiet town named Las Terrazas, where artistry and adventure travel merge. Las Terrazas serves as a natural refuge for city dwellers and tourists alike, and locals...
Nao Bar Paladar

Calle Luz 4, esq. San Pedro, La Habana, Cuba
One of Havana’s newer privately run eateries, Nao has a chic dining room with exposed beams and a large international wine collection. In addition to fritters, croquettes, lamb shoulder, pork loin, and a variety of seafood dishes, Nao serves a...
Hotel NH Parque Central

267 Agramonte, La Habana, Cuba
Havana, Cuba is a living, breathing piece of art. The sky and sea battle daily for the most brilliant, striking shades of blue, and the decay on the buildings creates a contrasting natural canvas with varying hues of rust and oxidation. As the...
Megano Beach

During a trip to Havana, Cuba, my cousin and I wanted to go to a beach where locals would spend a lazy Saturday. We didn't want to be surrounded by tourists, and have an unauthentic view of a life in the city. Many locals recommended we take a...
Callejon de Hamel

Havana, Cuba
Take a stroll down the famed Callejón de Hamel on any day of the week to see murals inspired by Afro-Cuban religion and culture. For the real deal, weave through the crowd of tourists on Sunday morning and witness incredible live rumba music and...
Casa Oswaldo Guayasamín

111, Obrapía, La Habana, Cuba
This museum was once the home and studio of famed Ecuadorian painter Oswaldo Guayasamín, who happened to be a supporter of the Cuban Revolution and painted Fidel Castro on several occasions. Exhibitions in the patio-like first floor feature...
Cine Yara

Havana, Cuba
Cine Yara is not only the principal movie theatre in Havana, it’s also considered the epicenter of activity of the Vedado neighborhood. The 1,650-seat-theatre hosts festivals such as the Havana Film Festival.
