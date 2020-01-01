CUBA
Calle 1ra, La Habana, Cuba
With the US travel restrictions to Cuba recently relaxed, I was able to realize a lifelong dream and visit that enchanting tropical isle under an official educational license for "people to people" travel. There were so many highlights, I'll never...
#60-C, Callejon del Chorro, La Habana, Cuba
Once you’ve found the restaurant, tucked away in an alley off the Plaza de la Catedral in Old Havana, you’ll discover why Leticia Abad’s ropa vieja is widely considered the best in the city. Tables are few and in high demand, so make a reservation...
Santiago de Cuba, Cuba
A trip to Santiago de Cuba wouldn't be complete without a visit to San Pedro de la Roca Castle, also known as Castillo del Morro. This imposing fortress on the bay protected the city from pirates and military attack and is considered both...
O'Reilly, La Habana, Cuba
Brothers José Carlos and Julio Imperatori co-own 304 O'Reilly, an art-inspired dining experience in Old Havana. José Carlos used to work at a government bar in Havana, but always dreamed of opening his own restaurant. As soon as the government...
During a trip to Havana, Cuba, my cousin and I wanted to go to a beach where locals would spend a lazy Saturday. We didn't want to be surrounded by tourists, and have an unauthentic view of a life in the city. Many locals recommended we take a...
San Ignacio, La Habana, Cuba
My favorite part of Azucar restaurant in Plaza Vieja isn't the trendy setting, delicious food and drinks, or perfect location. My favorite part of Azucar is that it's one of the many restaurants that began when the government allowed Cubans to...
