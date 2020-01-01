Cuba
Collected by S Leigh
List View
Map View
Save Place
Stroll through Habana Viejo and I dare you to not stop for some rum, hourly. The best mojitos in the free (or not so free) world are found in Habana. Neighborhood bars are fixtures on each block, each with their own character and history, A...
Save Place
Havana, Cuba
Stroll the streets of Old Havana and you cannot help but be blown away by the abundance of American cars from the 1950's (Hollywood filmmakers would give their right hands for this kind of 'stopped in time' backlot!). A sort of symbol of the...
Save Place
267 Agramonte, La Habana, Cuba
Parque Central such sits at one of the most vibrant intersections in the city, directly across from Central Park, and within walking distance of several historical institutions, like the Capital building and the Grand Teatro de la Habana. Along...
Save Place
267 Agramonte, La Habana, Cuba
Havana, Cuba is a living, breathing piece of art. The sky and sea battle daily for the most brilliant, striking shades of blue, and the decay on the buildings creates a contrasting natural canvas with varying hues of rust and oxidation. As the...
Save Place
Malecón, La Habana, Cuba
The malecon (boardwalk), that spans for over 4.5 kms along the coast of Havana, it's a gathering place for people as the sun sets down. The breeze (which combats the otherwise overwhelming heat of the city), the fishing and not least important the...
Save Place
Plaza de la Revolucion, Havana, Cuba
Most trips to Cuba start out with a visit to the Plaza de la Revolución. I suggest having a guide with you when you visit the the city square, as it is sprinkled with many historical monuments and has a decorated past only a local Cuban could...
Save Place
Havana, Cuba
Plaza de San Francisco brings together a few of Havana's best attractions. It falls right before the Malecón's beginning in Old Havana, provides a great view for the port, and is just down the street from Havana's indoor artist market. The square...
Save Place
Havana, Cuba
Taking a walk down Obispo street in Old Havana can be quite the endeavor. Shops line the road, and tourists seem to be everywhere. At the end of the busy street, however, one of Old Havana's best plaza's comes to life. Plaza de Armas is host to a...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever