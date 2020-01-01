Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cuba

Collected by Nikki Juhászová
List View
Map View
Save Place

Cubanacan Boutique La Union

Cienfuegos, Cuba
Take your glass of wine (or a Hemmingway Daiquiri, or a cuba libre) to the rooftop of the Cubanacan Boutique La Union hotel for some of the most stunning sunsets on the island. This small property, with average rooms, houses one of the loveliest...
More Details >
Save Place

Havana

Havana, Cuba
Stroll the streets of Old Havana and you cannot help but be blown away by the abundance of American cars from the 1950's (Hollywood filmmakers would give their right hands for this kind of 'stopped in time' backlot!). A sort of symbol of the...
More Details >
Save Place

Organoponico Vivero Alamar

Alamar, La Habana, Cuba
Visit Vivero Alamar an innovative cooperative organic farm to learn about farming in Cuba. You can buy fresh produce, sugarcane juice, jams & jellies. If you call ahead, they can prepare a nice lunch for you too!
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  4. 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
  5. 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World