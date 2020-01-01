Cuba
Collected by Camillia
Havana, Cuba
Walked by a shop with these Cuba car tags with the Cuban flag.
Havana, Cuba
If you like to dance salsa underneath the stars and by the ocean, there’s no better place than 1830. For a small cover fee, you get a drink, hear live music and watch (or join!) some of the most expert casino, aka Cuban salsa, around town. Best...
Calle A, La Habana, Cuba
The Pabellón Cuba is one Havana’s most longstanding and respected of contemporary art institutions. The airy pavilion houses large art expositions, music performances (with a stocked bar) and cultural fairs such Arte En La Rampa in July and...
Calle 12, La Habana, Cuba
Everything in Cuba is worth looking at, and the Colon cemetery in the heart of Havana is no exception. Some heavy hitters are laid to rest here including baseball players, a chess champion, actors, soldier, presidents, and naturally, members of...
Calle 13 Esquina I, Vedado, Plaza de la Revolucion, Ciudad de la Habana, 258, La Habana 10400, Cuba
Close to El Vedado neighborhood’s Calle 23 and the Malecón, this is one of the most famous places in Havana for the performance arts. People of all walks of life hang out amongst poetry, scenic arts, theatre and, on a good night, live performances...
Havana, Cuba
Take a stroll down the famed Callejón de Hamel on any day of the week to see murals inspired by Afro-Cuban religion and culture. For the real deal, weave through the crowd of tourists on Sunday morning and witness incredible live rumba music and...
267 Agramonte, La Habana, Cuba
Havana, Cuba is a living, breathing piece of art. The sky and sea battle daily for the most brilliant, striking shades of blue, and the decay on the buildings creates a contrasting natural canvas with varying hues of rust and oxidation. As the...
During a trip to Havana, Cuba, my cousin and I wanted to go to a beach where locals would spend a lazy Saturday. We didn't want to be surrounded by tourists, and have an unauthentic view of a life in the city. Many locals recommended we take a...
e/ Bernaza y El Cristo, 457 A bajos Teniente Rey, La Habana, Cuba
If someone blindfolded me, secretly took me to El Chanchullero in Cuba, and then asked me to guess where I was... I would say a tapas bar in Brooklyn; hence my fascination with El Chanchullero in Havana. This artistic, retro-vibe the restaurant...
Havana, Cuba
Taking a walk down Obispo street in Old Havana can be quite the endeavor. Shops line the road, and tourists seem to be everywhere. At the end of the busy street, however, one of Old Havana's best plaza's comes to life. Plaza de Armas is host to a...
Edificio Gómez Vila, Plaza Vieja, Mercaderes y Teniente Rey, Mercaderes, La Habana 10100, Cuba
For only $2, climb the Gómez Villa building to get a quick demonstration of the rare camera obscura and the views of the city it reflects. Go out to the roof afterwards to take photos of the Plaza Vieja, El Capitolio, Regla or just the neighboring...
307 Mercaderes, La Habana, Cuba
The Fototeca de Cuba may be small, but it houses the leading collection of Cuban photography. See a contemporary photo exposition at the gallery on the Plaza Vieja, and if you’re in town in November, look out for photography events throughout the...
