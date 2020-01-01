Cuba
Collected by Judith Reed
Havana, Cuba
If you like to dance salsa underneath the stars and by the ocean, there’s no better place than 1830. For a small cover fee, you get a drink, hear live music and watch (or join!) some of the most expert casino, aka Cuban salsa, around town. Best...
Edificio Gómez Vila, Plaza Vieja, Mercaderes y Teniente Rey, Mercaderes, La Habana 10100, Cuba
For only $2, climb the Gómez Villa building to get a quick demonstration of the rare camera obscura and the views of the city it reflects. Go out to the roof afterwards to take photos of the Plaza Vieja, El Capitolio, Regla or just the neighboring...
Havana, Cuba
When it comes to tasting the ultimate café cubano, a sweet and strong shot of espresso, skip the state-run restaurants and head directly to the locals. Residents often hang a short menu outside of their home windows and sell the coffee for just...
83 Ripalda, Trinidad 62600, Cuba
Just being in Trinidad is an art experience in and of itself—the city is considered a UNESCO Heritage Site, and can thank the sugar industry's success for its elaborate architectural styles. Check out the Museo de Arquitectura Colonial for a...
Calle 25, La Habana, Cuba
For years, the only meeting place for rock and alternative music fans was along Calle G at the corner of Calle 23. Today, it’s open to more genres, but you can still find people who’ll share a good sing-along and deep conversation. Bring your new...
Calle A, La Habana, Cuba
The Pabellón Cuba is one Havana’s most longstanding and respected of contemporary art institutions. The airy pavilion houses large art expositions, music performances (with a stocked bar) and cultural fairs such Arte En La Rampa in July and...
Bartolomé Masó, Santiago de Cuba, Cuba
Most major cities in Cuba have a “Casa de la Trova”, a state-run music salon dedicated to folk music, but in a musical city such as Santiago de Cuba, this is a must-visit. The “troubador” music scene has been prominent in the country for the last...
307 Mercaderes, La Habana, Cuba
The Fototeca de Cuba may be small, but it houses the leading collection of Cuban photography. See a contemporary photo exposition at the gallery on the Plaza Vieja, and if you’re in town in November, look out for photography events throughout the...
Calle 13 Esquina I, Vedado, Plaza de la Revolucion, Ciudad de la Habana, 258, La Habana 10400, Cuba
Close to El Vedado neighborhood’s Calle 23 and the Malecón, this is one of the most famous places in Havana for the performance arts. People of all walks of life hang out amongst poetry, scenic arts, theatre and, on a good night, live performances...
Calle Luz 4, esq. San Pedro, La Habana, Cuba
One of Havana’s newer privately run eateries, Nao has a chic dining room with exposed beams and a large international wine collection. In addition to fritters, croquettes, lamb shoulder, pork loin, and a variety of seafood dishes, Nao serves a...
#60-C, Callejon del Chorro, La Habana, Cuba
Once you’ve found the restaurant, tucked away in an alley off the Plaza de la Catedral in Old Havana, you’ll discover why Leticia Abad’s ropa vieja is widely considered the best in the city. Tables are few and in high demand, so make a reservation...
During a trip to Havana, Cuba, my cousin and I wanted to go to a beach where locals would spend a lazy Saturday. We didn't want to be surrounded by tourists, and have an unauthentic view of a life in the city. Many locals recommended we take a...
San Ignacio, La Habana, Cuba
My favorite part of Azucar restaurant in Plaza Vieja isn't the trendy setting, delicious food and drinks, or perfect location. My favorite part of Azucar is that it's one of the many restaurants that began when the government allowed Cubans to...
