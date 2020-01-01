Cuba!
Collected by Diana Kaluza
Calle 1ra, La Habana, Cuba
With the US travel restrictions to Cuba recently relaxed, I was able to realize a lifelong dream and visit that enchanting tropical isle under an official educational license for "people to people" travel. There were so many highlights, I'll never...
#60-C, Callejon del Chorro, La Habana, Cuba
Once you’ve found the restaurant, tucked away in an alley off the Plaza de la Catedral in Old Havana, you’ll discover why Leticia Abad’s ropa vieja is widely considered the best in the city. Tables are few and in high demand, so make a reservation...
Havana, Cuba
When it comes to tasting the ultimate café cubano, a sweet and strong shot of espresso, skip the state-run restaurants and head directly to the locals. Residents often hang a short menu outside of their home windows and sell the coffee for just...
Havana, Cuba
If you like to dance salsa underneath the stars and by the ocean, there’s no better place than 1830. For a small cover fee, you get a drink, hear live music and watch (or join!) some of the most expert casino, aka Cuban salsa, around town. Best...
Plaza de la Revolucion, Havana, Cuba
Most trips to Cuba start out with a visit to the Plaza de la Revolución. I suggest having a guide with you when you visit the the city square, as it is sprinkled with many historical monuments and has a decorated past only a local Cuban could...
San Ignacio, La Habana, Cuba
Havana, Cuba is home to some of the world's most beautiful architecture. Massive buildings are ornately designed, and every few blocks there is a city square where locals join together to chat away the afternoons. I was lucky enough to stay near...
O'Reilly, La Habana, Cuba
Brothers José Carlos and Julio Imperatori co-own 304 O'Reilly, an art-inspired dining experience in Old Havana. José Carlos used to work at a government bar in Havana, but always dreamed of opening his own restaurant. As soon as the government...
San Ignacio, La Habana, Cuba
My favorite part of Azucar restaurant in Plaza Vieja isn't the trendy setting, delicious food and drinks, or perfect location. My favorite part of Azucar is that it's one of the many restaurants that began when the government allowed Cubans to...
