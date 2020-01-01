Cuba 1_17_15 @JoeDiazAFAR @GregAFAR
Collected by Joseph Diaz , AFAR Founder
Buda Bar, on the other side of the Havana tunnel in Cabaña, is a meditation center by day and a bumping party by night. Go after 10PM from Friday to Sunday to hear anything but reggaeton, play domino, or get your future told by an Osho card reader...
Havana, Cuba
If you like to dance salsa underneath the stars and by the ocean, there’s no better place than 1830. For a small cover fee, you get a drink, hear live music and watch (or join!) some of the most expert casino, aka Cuban salsa, around town. Best...
Edificio Gómez Vila, Plaza Vieja, Mercaderes y Teniente Rey, Mercaderes, La Habana 10100, Cuba
For only $2, climb the Gómez Villa building to get a quick demonstration of the rare camera obscura and the views of the city it reflects. Go out to the roof afterwards to take photos of the Plaza Vieja, El Capitolio, Regla or just the neighboring...
111, Obrapía, La Habana, Cuba
This museum was once the home and studio of famed Ecuadorian painter Oswaldo Guayasamín, who happened to be a supporter of the Cuban Revolution and painted Fidel Castro on several occasions. Exhibitions in the patio-like first floor feature...
Havana, Cuba
Take a stroll down the famed Callejón de Hamel on any day of the week to see murals inspired by Afro-Cuban religion and culture. For the real deal, weave through the crowd of tourists on Sunday morning and witness incredible live rumba music and...
Havana, Cuba
When it comes to tasting the ultimate café cubano, a sweet and strong shot of espresso, skip the state-run restaurants and head directly to the locals. Residents often hang a short menu outside of their home windows and sell the coffee for just...
Calle 1ra, La Habana, Cuba
With the US travel restrictions to Cuba recently relaxed, I was able to realize a lifelong dream and visit that enchanting tropical isle under an official educational license for "people to people" travel. There were so many highlights, I'll never...
#60-C, Callejon del Chorro, La Habana, Cuba
Once you’ve found the restaurant, tucked away in an alley off the Plaza de la Catedral in Old Havana, you’ll discover why Leticia Abad’s ropa vieja is widely considered the best in the city. Tables are few and in high demand, so make a reservation...
Calle Luz 4, esq. San Pedro, La Habana, Cuba
One of Havana’s newer privately run eateries, Nao has a chic dining room with exposed beams and a large international wine collection. In addition to fritters, croquettes, lamb shoulder, pork loin, and a variety of seafood dishes, Nao serves a...
Calle 12, La Habana, Cuba
Everything in Cuba is worth looking at, and the Colon cemetery in the heart of Havana is no exception. Some heavy hitters are laid to rest here including baseball players, a chess champion, actors, soldier, presidents, and naturally, members of...
Stroll through Habana Viejo and I dare you to not stop for some rum, hourly. The best mojitos in the free (or not so free) world are found in Habana. Neighborhood bars are fixtures on each block, each with their own character and history, A...
