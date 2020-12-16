Cruising Hubbard Glacier
Ann Shields
Disenchantment Bay, Alaska, USA
The edges of the iceberg (technically, bergy bits) are a great place for animal sightings. Harbor seals ride the floes, basking in the sun; orca whales prowl just around the ice barrier, waiting for an unwary seal to come out to where the whales'...
Hubbard Glacier, Alaska, USA
It’s almost impossible to get a full understanding of the scope of a glacier. The ice offers nothing to grab your eyes—nothing but rolls and hills and that ridiculous shade of glacial blue. For those who try to hike the ice, the...
Hubbard Glacier, Alaska, USA
What people most want when they see a glacier is to witness calving—the shearing off of ice in a dramatic crack. Such displays aren't predictable, however: A glacier calves ice only when it feels like it, and not one moment before. But when it...
Yakutat, AK, USA
What you see along the sides of most glaciers are rocks that have been scraped by the movement of ice. You can make guesses as to when the glacier passed a particular spot based on what’s growing there—bare rock means the ice just left; horsetails...
Disenchantment Bay, Alaska, USA
Hubbard Glacier can be defined: x kilometers long by x meters wide. We can put it on a map—part of the Russell Fjord Wilderness, which is bounded by the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve, the continent’s largest protected area,...
