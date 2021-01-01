Where are you going?
Cruising around French Polynesia

Sponsored by Paul Gauguin Cruises
To see the South Pacific is to be forever changed by its beauty. If that sounds cliché, it’s because as much as writers like James A. Michener and Herman Melville have tried, words fall short when it comes to describing these islands. You’ll be transfixed by their Edenic landscapes and ancient culture on a seven-night journey aboard the 332-guest m/s Paul Gauguin. It plies the turquoise South Pacific, past coral reefs, with visits to Tahiti and the Society Islands. Here’s a preview.
Tahiti

Tahiti, French Polynesia
Enriching and Inspiring Explorations of the World's Most Enchanting Destinations Paul Gauguin Cruises offers luxurious, small ship voyages in Tahiti, French Polynesia, and the South Pacific, on the award-winning, 332-guest m/s Paul Gauguin, and in...
Huahine-Iti

Huahine-Iti, French Polynesia
In the brilliant morning light, a palette of blues and greens greets you as The Gauguin pulls into her first port—and you wrap up breakfast in bed to gather on deck and admire the aptly named “Garden Isle” (have your camera at the ready). Rain...
Taha'a

Taha'a, French Polynesia
The intoxicating scent of vanilla is a sure sign that you’re approaching the island of Taha’a, which produces 80% of French Polynesian vanilla. Pearls are another signature product, and you’ll have the chance to visit a farm to learn just how they...
Bora Bora

Bora Bora, French Polynesia
The Heiva song and dance festivals and competitions take place all around French Polynesia between June and August; Bora Bora’s is the second largest after Tahiti. These celebrations of traditional performing arts and sports are some of the...
Moorea in Photos

Taking a plunge from our overwater bungalow was the start to yet another perfect day. We had a great time staying at the Intercontinental Moorea with our kids. The water is spectacular for swimming, snorkeling and all kinds of watersports. We all...
