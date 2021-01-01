Cruising around French Polynesia

To see the South Pacific is to be forever changed by its beauty. If that sounds cliché, it’s because as much as writers like James A. Michener and Herman Melville have tried, words fall short when it comes to describing these islands. You’ll be transfixed by their Edenic landscapes and ancient culture on a seven-night journey aboard the 332-guest m/s Paul Gauguin. It plies the turquoise South Pacific, past coral reefs, with visits to Tahiti and the Society Islands. Here’s a preview.