Cruises for Discerning Explorers
Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
Set sail on an adventure of a lifetime. Kayak past seals and iceburgs in the Antarctic or wake up to pink dolphins in the Amazon.
Puerto Montt, Los Lagos Region, Chile
Nomads of the Seas is a state-of-the-art Expedition Cruise, based out of the bay of Puerto Montt in the Los Lagos Region of Chile. Chosen by Forbes Magazine in 2010 as one of the best Fly Fishing operations in the world, Nomads of the Seas is a...
Climb into a sturdy kayak for a polar safari, where you encounter the ice and its creatures such as the Crabeater seal, up close. Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic experts were the first to pioneer kayaking in the polar regions, which means...
Ecuador
I'm not a cruise guy in any way, and I went into this adventure with trepidation. I worried about all the things one worries about when they consider a cruise. Turns out, I had nothing to worry about. This was one of the most remarkable travel...
I've always dreamed of exploring the Amazon and I couldn't imagine a better way than setting sail aboard the MV Aria. The second ship in Aqua Expeditions Amazon fleet, the MV Aria launched in 2011 and holds just 32 guests. Peruvian architect Jordi...
Calle PV. # 12 Tibilo Villa, Lagunas 16551, Peru
Piranha fishing...pink dolphin sightings...holding a caimen...beautiful day explorations by skiff and canoe along the Ucayali River and in the Pacaya Samiria National Reserve. Add to jaw-dropping explorations, the 5-star comfort of the Aqua Amazon...
Cruises through the Mekong Delta offer varied introductions to Vietnam and Cambodia. Unlike other river excursions, which spend significant time motoring through wilderness, most of these trips take you through heavily populated regions where...
Botswana
Chobe National Park, in northern Botswana, has one of the largest concentrations of game in Africa, and the most exciting way to experience the park is by boat. The Zambezi Queen and a handful of small-vessel cruises operate along the Chobe River,...
Bora Bora, French Polynesia
The Heiva song and dance festivals and competitions take place all around French Polynesia between June and August; Bora Bora’s is the second largest after Tahiti. These celebrations of traditional performing arts and sports are some of the...
Whitsunday Island QLD 4802, Australia
The marine life beneath the surface of the ocean along the Great Barrier Reef is breathtaking, but there are equally stunning sights above the sea. Perfect white-sand beaches and desert islands—some 900 of them—look like they are straight from the...
Bergen, Norway
Every day one of Hurtigruten’s 11 ships departs from Bergen, the starting point for the line’s coastal voyages. Founded by King Olaf III in 1070, it’s a fitting place to begin your maritime adventure having been a center of trade for more than a...
5315 Big White Rd, Kelowna, BC V1P 1P3, Canada
At the Big White Ski Resort there is more to do than ski and snowboard which is especially useful to know when you're not a skiing Canadian like myself. Instead of hitting the slopes there are snowshoe excursions, ice wall climbing, sledding with...
