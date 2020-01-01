Where are you going?
Cruise France

Collected by Shawna Tan
Èze

10 Rue de la Paix, 06360 Èze, France
A maze of narrow medieval streets wind up and down this village perched along the Grande Corniche. The ruins of a château are now an exotic garden, and the 18th-century neoclassical Notre Dame of the Assumption church is a national monument....
Nice in Photos

Nice, France
I loved this delicate church nestled among tropical palm trees - the epitome of Nice! French, man-made beauty rubbing shoulders with tropical playground surroundings.
Quai des États-Unis

Quai des États-Unis, 06300 Nice, France
Believe it or not, this was a day in Nice in early January—the middle of winter! Not sure if we were just lucky that day, but it was dazzling and picture perfect. Walking (or rollerblading) along the promenade was a perfect way to spend a lazy...
Cannes

Cannes, France
Undoubtedly one of the most popular vacation spots in France, Nice attracts people from all over the world, and although the beaches tend to get especially crowded during the summer, the scenery is absolutely gorgeous anytime of the year. What I...
Fenocchio

Nice, France
On our recent trip to France we had the best ice cream we’ve had. Ever. Anywhere. We chanced on Fenocchio while we were driving along the French Riviera. On probing a couple of locals, we found out that it is something of an institution in Nice....
Marché Forville

6 Rue du Marché Forville, 06400 Cannes, France
This market is open daily from around 8am to 12:30pm. Delicious fresh fruit, vegetables, cheese, meat, seafood, olive oil, flowers and much more. Traditional French open air market and definitely the place to do your food shopping while in Cannes!...
Parfumerie Fragonard

158 Avenue de Verdun, 06360 Èze, France
Regular tours of the Fragonard distillery explain the 400-year history of the French perfume industry and give a unique peek into how luxury fragrances are created today. A small museum also details the longer history of perfume in the world and...
