cruise
Collected by Megan Ledig
List View
Map View
Save Place
Plaça de la Seu, s/n, 07001 Palma, Illes Balears, Spain
Take a quick break from the afternoon sun on Majorca's gorgeous beaches and pop into the massive harbor-side Cathedral. Begun in 1229, this stunning structure took hundreds of years to complete, and underwent a more recent facelift under the...
Save Place
Carrer de Can Verí, 07001 Palma, Illes Balears, Spain
Who knew the Majorcan's made gin? Aren't we so lucky, though?!? Grab a few bottles of this locally produced spirit, and a few more bottles of artisan tonic waters, and enjoy a home-made summertime cocktail year-round aboard your yacht (or in your...
Save Place
Plaça de Santa Eulàlia, 07001 Palma, Illes Balears, Spain
Pop into the tiny storefront 'take-away restaurant' Sobrasada Ferrerico for a quick lunch while strolling the streets of Palma, Majorca. The tuna in phylo pastry is especially delicious, as is the traditional spreadable pork 'salame' made from the...
Save Place
Carrer de Sant Domingo, 07001 Palma, Illes Balears, Spain
Drop into one of the many specialty foods stores that line the Carrer Sant Domingo (including a little coffee shop founded and still in operation since 1843) and pack a picnic to enjoy on the waterfront park in front of the old Cathedral. With...
Save Place
Carrer Portella, 9, 07001 Palma de Mallorca, Islas Baleares, Spain
Another of Spain's most famous 20th-century artists is well represented by the Museo Can Morey de Santmarti which opened in the summer of 2012. Housed in a 16th-century palace near Palma's cathedral, 200 works by the surrealist artist's drawings...
Save Place
Carrer de la Unió, 15, 07001 Palma, Illes Balears, Spain
Mallorcan cuisine is much more than paella on the beach (though nothing wrong with that). Make sure to try an ensaïmada, a pastry that dates back for centuries and made its way from Mallorca to many of Spain's former colonies around the world. Its...
Save Place
Plaça de Weyler, 9, 07001 Palma, Illes Balears, Spain
Tomeu Arbona is the master baker at this traditional panadería, with its rustic displays of artisan breads, robiols (cream- and jam-filled pastries), gató (almond cake), empanadas and other Mallorcan specialties. Arbona searches the island’s...
Save Place
Plaça de l'Olivar, s/n, 07002 Palma, Illes Balears, Spain
Mallorca’s major produce market is also one of Spain's best—which is saying something. The stunning fish section consists almost entirely of locally caught options. Also look for island-grown fruit and vegetables, and don't miss chic sushi and...
Save Place
Carrer de Can Sanç, 10, 07001 Palma, Illes Balears, Spain
This much-loved Palma establishment, hidden down an old-town backstreet, has been a mecca for sweet-toothed devotees of all ages for more than three centuries. Can Joan de S'aigo specializes in chocolate a la taza (thick drinking chocolate) and ...
Save Place
Carrer de Sant Jaume, 6, 07012 Palma, Illes Balears, Spain
You would never know it’s there, but that’s half the point of this speakeasy where the stone ceilings are as high as the music is low and glam décor comes courtesy of Spanish design doyen Lázaro Rosa-Violán. Top-end tapas are perfect with a...
Save Place
Carrer de Caro, 36, 07013 Palma, Illes Balears, Spain
The barrio of Santa Catalina, once the fishing quarter, lies just behind the old harbor, a short walk from Palma's city center. In recent years, the charming streets with their modest balconied houses have become Palma’s happening neighborhood for...
Save Place
Carrer Sirena, 27, 07006 Palma, Illes Balears, Spain
A short walk around Palma Bay brings visitors to this tiny harbor where modest seafront houses are now desirable foreign-owned residences. The small beach makes an excellent swimming spot. Lately, Portixol has also become a dining destination:...
Save Place
Plaça de la Porta de Santa Catalina, 10, 07012 Palma, Illes Balears, Spain
Es Baluard, Palma’s modern and contemporary art museum, occupies part of the city’s late-16th-century defensive walls. It is now stylishly complemented by 21st-century elements in concrete and glass. The museum was inaugurated in 2004 and is...
Save Place
Passage Bonino, 20000 Ajaccio, France
In an intimate stone space under a vaulted ceiling, La Cave du Cardinal is the place to discover and take home excellent Corsican wines. From Thursday to Saturday in the late afternoon, the cave becomes a wine bar that also serves spirits as well...
Save Place
Spread out on the large Place Foch daily (except Monday) until noon, Ajaccio’s Grand Marché is bursting with fresh flowers, plump tomatoes, bell peppers and herbs. All manner of locally made farmers market goodies like charcuterie, cheeses, fresh...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever