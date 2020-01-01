Croatian adventures await...
Collected by Eleanor Hallewell
Ul. od Sigurate 7, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
A city of red-tiled rooftops, pine- and cypress-shaded hills, and sparkling turquoise waters, the Old Town of Dubrovnik stuns with both its architecture and scenery. Its surrounding stone walls, built between the 11th and 13th centuries to protect...
Aleja Hermanna Bollea 27, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
Mirogaj is the central cemetery of Zagreb. The mortuary, and the impressive arcades with the church of Christ the King made it one of the most beautiful cemeteries in the world. This is where Dr Franco Tudman, Croatia's first President was laid to...
PORAT 00, Biševo, 21485, Biševo, Croatia
When sailing from the town of Vis to Komiža on Vis Island, we stopped at the Blue Cave (Modra špilja), or Blue Grotto, on the nearby island of Biševo. Visitors can enter the cave entrance for a minor fee and only by small boat. As we made our way...
Crijevićeva ul. 9, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
Climb the grand baroque staircase and pass the Jesuit church, cross Gundulić Square, and follow the COLD DRINKS WITH THE MOST BEAUTIFUL VIEW signs. Then, yes, walk through the walls. Buža translates to “a hole-in-the-wall,” and a...
