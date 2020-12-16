Croatia
Collected by Michaela Trimble , AFAR Ambassador
Planning a future trip to Croatia...
Save Place
Crijevićeva ul. 9, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
Climb the grand baroque staircase and pass the Jesuit church, cross Gundulić Square, and follow the COLD DRINKS WITH THE MOST BEAUTIFUL VIEW signs. Then, yes, walk through the walls. Buža translates to “a hole-in-the-wall,” and a...
Save Place
21483, Duboka, Croatia
For our few days in Vis, a two-hour ferry ride from Split, we would drive our Vespa until we got to a beach—they are not hard to come by on this small island. This beach, right about in the middle of the south coast of the island, is mostly only...
Save Place
Lozovac, Croatia
Located near the coastal city of Šibenik, Krka National Park is named for the river that runs through its lush forests and feeds its most famous site, Skradinski Buk—a huge, clear pool that starts and ends in waterfalls. The park is...
Save Place
52429, Grožnjan, Croatia
Every July and August, the artsy town of Groznjan swells with visitors who come for classical music concerts and the annual Jazz Is Back festival, held July 13 through August 3 this year. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image:...
Save Place
Obala kralja Zvonimira 13, 21220, Trogir, Croatia
My mom kept urging me to go to Croatia because she had seen images of the beautiful Dalmatian coast. I resisted because Croatia was not on my travel agenda at the time. I finally caved in and I’m so glad I did because it’s a gem of a country! Most...
Save Place
Trg Sv. Stjepana 42, 21450, Hvar, Croatia
If Dubrovnik is the Pearl of the Adriatic then Hvar Town is Mini Pearl. It has everything to offer that Dubrovnik has but on a far smaller scale. Hvar Town is a picturesque little town located on the southwestern coast of Hvar Island. The heart of...
Save Place
True, the ground may be a bit uneven, the sun may be shining brightly upon you and you just may have to endure friendly boaters waiving as they sail by, BUT it's a small price to pay for the experience and breathtaking view of practicing on the...
Save Place
Dolac 9, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
A roam through this colorful farmers’ market, just up a set of stairs from Ban Jelačić Square, is a feast for the senses—in fact, Dolac is often referred to as “the belly of Zagreb” by locals. On the upper outdoor level,...
Save Place
Ulica kralja Petra Krešimira IV, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
In a swift four minutes, the Dubrovnik cable car will deliver you to the top of Mount Srdi for awe-inspiring views of the Old Town and Elaphite Islands. On clear days, you can even see Italy far out on the horizon. Next to the cable-car station is...
Save Place
Ul. Luje Adamovića 31, 52210, Rovinj, Croatia
A contemporary take on a classic 1970s Adriatic resort, Hotel Lone is Croatia’s first and only member of the Design Hotels network. The gleaming-white, Y-shaped building may sit amid the forests of Zlatni Rt Park (a 10-minute seafront stroll from...
Save Place
PORAT 00, Biševo, 21485, Biševo, Croatia
When sailing from the town of Vis to Komiža on Vis Island, we stopped at the Blue Cave (Modra špilja), or Blue Grotto, on the nearby island of Biševo. Visitors can enter the cave entrance for a minor fee and only by small boat. As we made our way...
Save Place
Ul. Ćirila Ivekovića 4, 23000, Zadar, Croatia
With Sea Organ and Sun Salutation, architect Nikola Bašić has created two spectacles that harness the beauty of Zadar’s famous sunsets. Sea Organ is a musical instrument fashioned from pipes and holes drilled through stone stairs that...
Save Place
In Dubrovnik, you have to walk the walls. It's a must. Not only for stellar views over one of what is arguably one of the most beautiful old cities in the world, but also for the friendly faces you might find. Like this one. My friend Katie...
Save Place
Wine is an integral part of life on the Dalmatian Coast, a region with many indigenous varietals; a visit to Dubrovnik shouldn’t go by without a glass of local wine. Tucked away on Palmotićeva Street off the main Stradun, D’Vino offers cozy...
Save Place
Put Zlatnog Rata, 21420, Bol, Croatia
Zlatni Rat beach, our Croatian friend told us, is one of the most photographed beaches in Croatia. It took no more time than our arrival there to convince me. "Zlatni Rat" means "the Golden Cape," and the beach is made up of shining white pebbles...
Save Place
Ul. od Sigurate 7, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
A city of red-tiled rooftops, pine- and cypress-shaded hills, and sparkling turquoise waters, the Old Town of Dubrovnik stuns with both its architecture and scenery. Its surrounding stone walls, built between the 11th and 13th centuries to protect...
Save Place
Croatia
Croatia’s oldest and biggest national park, Plitvice is a four-season playground known for its pristine forests, stunning waterfalls, and dozens of turquoise lakes. To see it all, trek along the wooden pathways that twist through...
Save Place
Stradun 21, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
The Old Town’s main street, Stradun, also known as Placa, can’t be missed—it’s the biggest and widest of all the thoroughfares, and you will probably walk it several times during your stay here. It’s especially nice...
Save Place
Zrinjevac, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
The leafy Nikola Šubić Zrinski Square, known locally as Zrinjevac, is a verdant escape from the bustling city. Lined with historic mansions and neo-Renaissance palaces, it’s technically part of the Lenuci Horseshoe—a feat of...
Save Place
Ilica 63, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
Zagreb is a coffee town, certainly. Cafes abound. But the espresso isn't always quite up to the standards of third-wave coffee snobs who require 3 to 5 perfectly pulled ristrettos per day while on holiday (ahem). The clean lines and white motif of...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25