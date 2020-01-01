Croatia
Collected by Ed Kinkade
List View
Map View
Save Place
Lake Bled, 4260 Bled, Slovenia
Bled (and the lake by the same moniker) is the most Fairytale-esque town I've ever experienced. The people are almost jarringly friendly by American standards, the island church is as beautiful as it is quaint, and the castle perched on the cliffs...
Save Place
Trg bana Josipa Jelačića, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
An elegant square lined with grand 19th-century buildings, Ban Jelačić is a great spot to feel the city’s pulse. It often plays host to fairs and performances, as well as locals chatting under the sculpture of Ban Josip Jelačić or the...
Save Place
Ul. Antuna Kuzmanića 13, 21000, Split, Croatia
On a weekend afternoon, we went to the vineyard cottage of our winemaker friend, who lives near seaside Split. Four hundred meters above the Adriatic Sea, we learned more about Dalmatian cuisine while savoring grilled fish, a mixture of wild...
Save Place
Dolac 9, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
A roam through this colorful farmers’ market, just up a set of stairs from Ban Jelačić Square, is a feast for the senses—in fact, Dolac is often referred to as “the belly of Zagreb” by locals. On the upper outdoor level,...
Save Place
Ul. od Sigurate 7, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
A city of red-tiled rooftops, pine- and cypress-shaded hills, and sparkling turquoise waters, the Old Town of Dubrovnik stuns with both its architecture and scenery. Its surrounding stone walls, built between the 11th and 13th centuries to protect...
Save Place
Put Zlatnog Rata, 21420, Bol, Croatia
Zlatni Rat beach, our Croatian friend told us, is one of the most photographed beaches in Croatia. It took no more time than our arrival there to convince me. "Zlatni Rat" means "the Golden Cape," and the beach is made up of shining white pebbles...
Save Place
Dioklecijanova ulica 1, Sredmanuška ul. 11, 21000, Split, Croatia
A UNESCO World Heritage site, this 1,700-year-old palace sits on the Adriatic seafront, serving as the focal point of Split. It was built by the Roman emperor Diocletian as a seaside retirement home and has served as a refuge for many a conqueror...
Save Place
Flavijevska ul., 52100, Pula, Croatia
The sixth-largest Roman amphitheater still standing today, the Pula Arena is Croatia’s most magnificent classical monument—and reason enough to check out Pula, Istria’s main city. Built in the 1st century C.E. during the rule of Emperor Vespasian,...
Save Place
Dioklecijanova ul. 1, 21000, Split, Croatia
Split is not known as a shopping destination, but if you have a hankering to go shopping, then head underground to the Podrum. The Podrum is a labyrinth of vaulted underground chambers that is located under what was Diocletian’s Palace. Back in...
Save Place
In Dubrovnik, you have to walk the walls. It's a must. Not only for stellar views over one of what is arguably one of the most beautiful old cities in the world, but also for the friendly faces you might find. Like this one. My friend Katie...
Save Place
21000, Split, Croatia
One of the top tourist destinations in Croatia, Split has a lot to offer from ancient Roman palaces to ferries from which you can start your island explorations in earnest. One of the focal points of tourist activities in Split is the massive...
Save Place
Ul. Antuna Mihanovića 1, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
This storied hotel opened in Zagreb in 1925 as a way station for travelers on the Orient Express, which stopped a block from the hotel. The Esplanade’s art-deco design and imposing grandeur are intact. Best of all, the hotel is located at the...
Save Place
Wine is an integral part of life on the Dalmatian Coast, a region with many indigenous varietals; a visit to Dubrovnik shouldn’t go by without a glass of local wine. Tucked away on Palmotićeva Street off the main Stradun, D’Vino offers cozy...
Save Place
Gajeva ul. 9, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
Croatia and Italy are separated only by the Adriatic Sea, and that proximity has led to plenty of interactions over the centuries. In fact the Republic of Venice actually controlled huge portions of modern day Croatia. It's this history that has...
Save Place
Gundulićeva poljana, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
You could expect no less than to find a bustling fish market in a seaside town. Explore the isles of this market that houses fishermen and farmers alike and watch the morning's catch being descaled right in front of you.
Save Place
Dubrovnik is known as the "Pearl of the Adriatic;" however, the bright blue waters around the harbor made me think more of sapphires. Croatia is a picturesque country with friendly people and delicious food. While the city is a great lesson in...
Save Place
Korčula, Croatia
Gently sitting in the harbour of what is considered a mini-Dubrovnik, these fishermen’s boats were resting in the shallows of Korcula. An island famed for its local Grk wine, and reputedly the birthplace of Marco Polo, it has attracted holiday...
Save Place
Adamič-Lundrovo nabrežje 6, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
Stall after stall of kitschy folk art? Sure. But December’s monthlong Festive Fair also has homemade pear brandy, piles of fresh sauerkraut, and hours of great stories about the days of socialism. Lights on the Triple Bridge add a warm glow. This...
Save Place
Movia is practically a synonym for the growing prominence of Slovenian wine. Learn why at the winery’s swanky bar in Old Town. For a more casual tasting experience, head roughly two hours east to the Kogl Estate winery and ask about the Mea Culpa...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
- 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19