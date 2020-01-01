Croatia
Collected by Linda R
Crijevićeva ul. 9, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
Climb the grand baroque staircase and pass the Jesuit church, cross Gundulić Square, and follow the COLD DRINKS WITH THE MOST BEAUTIFUL VIEW signs. Then, yes, walk through the walls. Buža translates to “a hole-in-the-wall,” and a...
Trg Sv. Stjepana 42, 21450, Hvar, Croatia
If Dubrovnik is the Pearl of the Adriatic then Hvar Town is Mini Pearl. It has everything to offer that Dubrovnik has but on a far smaller scale. Hvar Town is a picturesque little town located on the southwestern coast of Hvar Island. The heart of...
6, Ul. Don. Pavla Poše 1, 20260, Korčula, Croatia
A former 18th-century bishop’s palace in Korčula Old Town, this Relais & Châteaux property has been meticulously restored into an all-suite luxury hotel. Each of the five rooms is decorated along a different theme inspired by the...
Stradun 21, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
The Old Town’s main street, Stradun, also known as Placa, can’t be missed—it’s the biggest and widest of all the thoroughfares, and you will probably walk it several times during your stay here. It’s especially nice...
Put Zlatnog Rata, 21420, Bol, Croatia
Zlatni Rat beach, our Croatian friend told us, is one of the most photographed beaches in Croatia. It took no more time than our arrival there to convince me. "Zlatni Rat" means "the Golden Cape," and the beach is made up of shining white pebbles...
In Dubrovnik, you have to walk the walls. It's a must. Not only for stellar views over one of what is arguably one of the most beautiful old cities in the world, but also for the friendly faces you might find. Like this one. My friend Katie...
Ul. Hrvatske Bratske Zajednice, 20260, Korčula, Croatia
Auntie or Teta Smilja, as locals lovingly call her, opened her cozy shop back in 1994. Since then, her sweets—made using traditional and original recipes—have been featured in international magazines and won national awards. Packed to go, her ...
34 Rue Yves Toudic, 75010 Paris, France
Situated a block from the Canal St-Martin in the 10th arrondissement, Du Pain et des Idées is your favorite corner bakery—only better. The owner, Christophe Vasseur, was named best boulanger in Paris in 2008, and for good reason. From hearth...
6 Rue Victor Cousin, 75005 Paris, France
Context Travel offers history, architecture and culinary tours in various European cities. I went on the " foodie" tour that began on a beautiful fall Paris morning in the toney neighborhood of St. Germain- de- Pres by meeting our friendly English...
With the opening of this salon-de-thé meets pâtisserie in August, the left bank got a lot more interesting. Graduates of Ferrandi cooking school, Charlotte Siles and Guillaume Gil sought to create a contemporary environment where gourmands of...
93 Rue du Bac, 75007 Paris, France
I had my misgivings about La Patisserie des Rêves (literally, the pastry shop of dreams). Widely hyped since its opening in 2009, Philippe Conticini's whimsical space breaks with traditional codes both in decor and dessert. I had seen photos of...
