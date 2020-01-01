Croatia
Collected by Jackie Haas
Tomićeva ul. 5, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
Wine has been made in Croatia for centuries. Explore the country’s newfound dedication to quality winemaking at the grape-focused restaurant, Bistro Karlo, and the easygoing wine bar Basement. Some grapes to look for include the white Graševina...
Trg Sv. Stjepana 42, 21450, Hvar, Croatia
If Dubrovnik is the Pearl of the Adriatic then Hvar Town is Mini Pearl. It has everything to offer that Dubrovnik has but on a far smaller scale. Hvar Town is a picturesque little town located on the southwestern coast of Hvar Island. The heart of...
The name hardly prepares you for the exquisitely cut and styled women’s clothes inside. Among the featured Croatian designers, my favorite, who goes by the name Rococo, creates Grecian-themed gowns and cocktail dresses. The Dubrovnik branch will...
Aleja Hermanna Bollea 27, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
Mirogaj is the central cemetery of Zagreb. The mortuary, and the impressive arcades with the church of Christ the King made it one of the most beautiful cemeteries in the world. This is where Dr Franco Tudman, Croatia's first President was laid to...
Liechtensteinov put 3, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
The medieval stone wall surrounding the charming seaside city of Dubrovnik is well worth the walk, but head north a bit to sleepy Ston for a more intense wall walk that is not for the faint of heart... Breathtaking views come with a price tag, in...
Croatia
Croatia’s oldest and biggest national park, Plitvice is a four-season playground known for its pristine forests, stunning waterfalls, and dozens of turquoise lakes. To see it all, trek along the wooden pathways that twist through...
Lokrum, Dubrovnik, Croatia
If you’re looking to escape the tourist hubbub in Dubrovnik’s historic core, follow the locals to Lokrum. Just a 15-minute ferry ride from the Old Town, the island offers magnificent nature walks through botanical gardens and olive...
52420, Buzet, Croatia
I am having a mad love affair with Croatia (Ssshhh, don't tell France.) In particular, its heart-shaped peninsula Istria that juts into the north Adriatic Sea. Istria is Croatia’s culinary gut, and I make the easy a 2.5-hour drive from the...
Dubrovnik is known as the "Pearl of the Adriatic;" however, the bright blue waters around the harbor made me think more of sapphires. Croatia is a picturesque country with friendly people and delicious food. While the city is a great lesson in...
Zrinjevac, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
The leafy Nikola Šubić Zrinski Square, known locally as Zrinjevac, is a verdant escape from the bustling city. Lined with historic mansions and neo-Renaissance palaces, it’s technically part of the Lenuci Horseshoe—a feat of...
Ul. Braće Biankini 4, 21460, Stari Grad, Croatia
Carpe Diem is not only a popular club on the stunning island of Hvar, but the motto "Seize the Day" also epitomizes everyday when on The Yacht Week in Croatia. Each of the seven days are complete with sailing the blue Adriatic Sea in the warm...
