Croatia
Collected by Sid Bhatia
Croatia’s oldest and biggest national park, Plitvice is a four-season playground known for its pristine forests, stunning waterfalls, and dozens of turquoise lakes. To see it all, trek along the wooden pathways that twist through...
Ul. od Sigurate 7, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
A city of red-tiled rooftops, pine- and cypress-shaded hills, and sparkling turquoise waters, the Old Town of Dubrovnik stuns with both its architecture and scenery. Its surrounding stone walls, built between the 11th and 13th centuries to protect...
21000, Split, Croatia
One of the top tourist destinations in Croatia, Split has a lot to offer from ancient Roman palaces to ferries from which you can start your island explorations in earnest. One of the focal points of tourist activities in Split is the massive...
Trg Sv. Stjepana 42, 21450, Hvar, Croatia
If Dubrovnik is the Pearl of the Adriatic then Hvar Town is Mini Pearl. It has everything to offer that Dubrovnik has but on a far smaller scale. Hvar Town is a picturesque little town located on the southwestern coast of Hvar Island. The heart of...
In Dubrovnik, you have to walk the walls. It's a must. Not only for stellar views over one of what is arguably one of the most beautiful old cities in the world, but also for the friendly faces you might find. Like this one. My friend Katie...
Put Zlatnog Rata, 21420, Bol, Croatia
Zlatni Rat beach, our Croatian friend told us, is one of the most photographed beaches in Croatia. It took no more time than our arrival there to convince me. "Zlatni Rat" means "the Golden Cape," and the beach is made up of shining white pebbles...
