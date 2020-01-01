Croatia
Collected by Nicolette
Ul. Luje Adamovića 31, 52210, Rovinj, Croatia
A contemporary take on a classic 1970s Adriatic resort, Hotel Lone is Croatia’s first and only member of the Design Hotels network. The gleaming-white, Y-shaped building may sit amid the forests of Zlatni Rt Park (a 10-minute seafront stroll from...
Novigrad, Croatia
There’s a budding movement in Istria to serve raw fish parts traditionally eaten in fishermen’s homes. At Batelina (Cimulje 25, Banjole, 385/ (0) 52-573-767), chef David Skoko prepares mostly raw dishes from seafood caught each morning. The menu...
52429, Grožnjan, Croatia
Every July and August, the artsy town of Groznjan swells with visitors who come for classical music concerts and the annual Jazz Is Back festival, held July 13 through August 3 this year. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image:...
Setaliste Vladimira Gortana 7, 52420, Buzet, Croatia
Another one of Istria’s hilltop highlights, this stylish boutique hotel is perched in the medieval town of Buzet, known for being Istria’s center of truffles—and decidedly less crowded than Motovun. It features just 19 rooms,...
Motovun, Croatia
A 13th-century campanile crowns Motovun. Time your visit with the Motovun Film Festival (July 2731, 2013), which screens international films outdoors and in historic theaters. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image: Nina Đurđević...
52420, Buzet, Croatia
The Subotina Festival in Buzet (held September 7–8 this year) revolves around white and black truffles, but there’s also abundant local olive oil, prosciutto, and herb-infused rakija, homemade brandy popular throughout the Balkans. The weekend’s...
Croatia
Croatia’s oldest and biggest national park, Plitvice is a four-season playground known for its pristine forests, stunning waterfalls, and dozens of turquoise lakes. To see it all, trek along the wooden pathways that twist through...
Lozovac, Croatia
Located near the coastal city of Šibenik, Krka National Park is named for the river that runs through its lush forests and feeds its most famous site, Skradinski Buk—a huge, clear pool that starts and ends in waterfalls. The park is...
Mali Ston, Croatia
If you're a seafood-lover visiting Dubrovnik, it's worthwhile making the short trip to Mali Stone for the freshest oysters you've ever tasted. We arrived in town, with our excellent guide, Zoran, from Vacation in Dubrovnik (link below), just as...
Trg Svete Stošije 3, 23000, Zadar, Croatia
My favorite city in Croatia, Zadar may not be on everyone’s radar, but it should be. Combining history with the casual elegance more commonly found along the Mediterranean, this is the perfect city to relax in for a few days. Along the waterfront...
Put Zlatnog Rata, 21420, Bol, Croatia
Zlatni Rat beach, our Croatian friend told us, is one of the most photographed beaches in Croatia. It took no more time than our arrival there to convince me. "Zlatni Rat" means "the Golden Cape," and the beach is made up of shining white pebbles...
Budislavićeva ul. 18, 21220, Trogir, Croatia
Croatia exudes “cool” in more ways than one. Its long Adriatic coastline yields cooling breezes, while its storied history, café culture, and gorgeous scenery make Croatia one of the coolest travel destinations. The most popular time to charter...
Trg Sv. Stjepana 3, 21450, Hvar, Croatia
The perfect spot to enjoy lunch in Hvar is Gaixia, a restaurant located right in the middle of the Old Town, in what was once a medieval palace. Outdoor tables are tucked into a large crevice in the stone wall of the alleyway, and the atmosphere...
Ul. pod bedemom 3A, 23000, Zadar, Croatia
In the old town, near the waterfront, you'll find Zadar's green, meat and fish markets. They face each other and are open in the mornings from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fishermen supply fresh catches every day, and you'll also find herbs, fruits, olive oil...
21483, Duboka, Croatia
For our few days in Vis, a two-hour ferry ride from Split, we would drive our Vespa until we got to a beach—they are not hard to come by on this small island. This beach, right about in the middle of the south coast of the island, is mostly only...
Mljet, Croatia
A scenic ferry ride from Dubrovnik, the island of Mljet is home to pristine forests, olive groves, vineyards, ancient Greek artifacts, and one of Croatia’s most beautiful national parks. In the village of Pomena, rent a bike to cycle along the...
Pag, Croatia
Before every meal in Croatia, in a very Mediterranean fashion, there is usually served some bread, ham and of course cheese. Amongst all the Croatian cheeses the most desired is Pag cheese, from the small island of Pag near Zadar. The clinical...
Paladini 14, 52420, Buzet, Croatia
Ahhhh truffles!The funky, pungent fungi that are worth a fortune.The Karlic Estate located near the village of Paladini in Central Istria is one incredible destination. In addition to being able to sample truffle-centric dishes, the Karlic Estate...
Ul. Butina 2, 22243, Murter, Croatia
Sailing through Kornati National Park—an archipelago of 89 islands, islets, and reefs—is one of Croatia’s most extraordinary experiences. Starting from Telašćica Nature Park on the southeast end of Dugi Otok island, the mesmerizing boat adventure...
Figurica 22/A, 23251, Kolan, Croatia
Pag is known for Paški sir, a cheese that has been produced from sheep milk for hundreds of years. The winds that blow hard over the hills of the island carry with them a strong content of salt from the ocean. The salt gets deposited on the...
