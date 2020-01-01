Croatia
Collected by April Kohnen
List View
Map View
Save Place
Trg Sv. Stjepana 42, 21450, Hvar, Croatia
If Dubrovnik is the Pearl of the Adriatic then Hvar Town is Mini Pearl. It has everything to offer that Dubrovnik has but on a far smaller scale. Hvar Town is a picturesque little town located on the southwestern coast of Hvar Island. The heart of...
Save Place
Dioklecijanova ulica 1, Sredmanuška ul. 11, 21000, Split, Croatia
A UNESCO World Heritage site, this 1,700-year-old palace sits on the Adriatic seafront, serving as the focal point of Split. It was built by the Roman emperor Diocletian as a seaside retirement home and has served as a refuge for many a conqueror...
Save Place
Dioklecijanova ul. 1, 21000, Split, Croatia
Split is not known as a shopping destination, but if you have a hankering to go shopping, then head underground to the Podrum. The Podrum is a labyrinth of vaulted underground chambers that is located under what was Diocletian’s Palace. Back in...
Save Place
Ul. Fausta Vrančića 18, 22000, Šibenik, Croatia
One of Dalmatia’s most underrated cities, Šibenik is finally being recognized as an exciting coastal destination. Its medieval heart is a stone maze of steep alleyways dotted with charming squares and hidden cul-de-sacs, not to...
Save Place
51410, Opatija, Croatia
Konoba Tramerka serves some of Kvarner’s freshest seafood and locally sourced meats, all expertly prepared with a dash of soul. The restaurant is tucked away on a narrow cobblestone street just steps from the seafront in the tiny fishing...
Save Place
Trg Sv. Eufemije, 52210, Rovinj, Croatia
For mind-blowing views of the Rovinj archipelago, visit this hilltop church and climb the bell tower, which features a copper statue of Saint Euphemia that rotates around its axis as the wind blows. On a really clear day, you’ll be able to...
Save Place
Mljet, Croatia
A scenic ferry ride from Dubrovnik, the island of Mljet is home to pristine forests, olive groves, vineyards, ancient Greek artifacts, and one of Croatia’s most beautiful national parks. In the village of Pomena, rent a bike to cycle along the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
- 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19