Croatia

Collected by April Kohnen
Hvar in Photos

Trg Sv. Stjepana 42, 21450, Hvar, Croatia
If Dubrovnik is the Pearl of the Adriatic then Hvar Town is Mini Pearl. It has everything to offer that Dubrovnik has but on a far smaller scale. Hvar Town is a picturesque little town located on the southwestern coast of Hvar Island. The heart of...
Diocletian’s Palace

Dioklecijanova ulica 1, Sredmanuška ul. 11, 21000, Split, Croatia
A UNESCO World Heritage site, this 1,700-year-old palace sits on the Adriatic seafront, serving as the focal point of Split. It was built by the Roman emperor Diocletian as a seaside retirement home and has served as a refuge for many a conqueror...
Podrum

Dioklecijanova ul. 1, 21000, Split, Croatia
Split is not known as a shopping destination, but if you have a hankering to go shopping, then head underground to the Podrum. The Podrum is a labyrinth of vaulted underground chambers that is located under what was Diocletian’s Palace. Back in...
Šibenik

Ul. Fausta Vrančića 18, 22000, Šibenik, Croatia
One of Dalmatia’s most underrated cities, Šibenik is finally being recognized as an exciting coastal destination. Its medieval heart is a stone maze of steep alleyways dotted with charming squares and hidden cul-de-sacs, not to...
Konoba Tramerka

51410, Opatija, Croatia
Konoba Tramerka serves some of Kvarner’s freshest seafood and locally sourced meats, all expertly prepared with a dash of soul. The restaurant is tucked away on a narrow cobblestone street just steps from the seafront in the tiny fishing...
Church of St. Euphemia

Trg Sv. Eufemije, 52210, Rovinj, Croatia
For mind-blowing views of the Rovinj archipelago, visit this hilltop church and climb the bell tower, which features a copper statue of Saint Euphemia that rotates around its axis as the wind blows. On a really clear day, you’ll be able to...
Mljet National Park

Mljet, Croatia
A scenic ferry ride from Dubrovnik, the island of Mljet is home to pristine forests, olive groves, vineyards, ancient Greek artifacts, and one of Croatia’s most beautiful national parks. In the village of Pomena, rent a bike to cycle along the...
