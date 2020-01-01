Crete, Greece and Dublin, Ireland
Collected by Kathleen Tynan
47-48, Temple Bar, Dublin 2, D02 N725, Ireland
On Saturday nights most of the streets are pedestrian-only, live music spills into the streets, and the frothy stout flows free. Locals are spoiled in that they can revel on these ancient cobbled streets as frequently as they like, while the rest...
Ashtown, Dublin, Ireland
This is a gem, tucked away from busy city street, in Pheonix park, which happens to be the largest city park in Europe. This place brings you back in time—half a century into not too distant past, where people congregated here for a drink after a...
Dublin, Ireland
Gravity Bar has wonderful 360-degree views of Dublin and all the Guinness you can drink. You can even try your hand at pouring the perfect pint. The bartenders know what they're doing, and to prove it, they make shamrocks into the foam with a...
The Liberties, Dublin 8, Ireland
Arthur Guinness, the forefather of the world-renowned family, founded the brewery on this inner city spot in 1759. It's the city's most visited tourist attraction, telling both the history and processes that have gone into making Ireland's most...
Cow's Ln, Dame St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
This cafe offers the most delicious raspberry, apple, and chocolate chip scones you will ever taste. In addition they offer a wide variety of pastries, sandwiches, and teas. Their two Dublin locations are fairly close to each other but each is...
18 Stoneybatter, Northside, Dublin 7, D07 KN77, Ireland
This is the Scotch egg at L Mulligan Grocer—a beer-focused gastro pub specializing in Irish craft beers and food made from local products. This is the best place to eat in Dublin.
Christchurch Pl, Wood Quay, Dublin 8, Co. Dublin, Ireland
Founded in 1028 and built overlooking a Viking settlement, this incredible cathedral is nearly 1,000 years old and is Dublin's oldest building. The 12th century crypt is one of the largest in Ireland or Britain and here you can check out the...
Samaria village 730 11, Greece
The Samaria Gorge is considered the "Grand Canyon" of Europe. This 16km trek is best started in the mid-morning to allow enough time to hike and to avoid the crowds that start the trek early. The gorge became a park in 1962, and is famous for the...
Ag. Triada 741 00, Greece
This monastery, located on the Akritori peninsula of Crete, is run by monks who make wine and well-priced, quality olive oil. The building is surrounded by peaceful groves and orchards.
Dedalou, Iraklio 714 09, Greece
The remarkably mazelike passages of the palace of Knossos were excavated in the early 20th century. Until then the myth of King Minos who kept the bull-headed Minotaur in a secret labyrinth was regarded as, well, a myth. Archaeologists now agree...
Chania, Greece
Chania is one of the most beautiful cities of the island of Crete. One of the most beautiful corners of the city is the harbour. It was built on the Venetian era. Visitors will find there monuments of both the Venetian and the Ottoman history. The...
