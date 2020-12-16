Crested Butte, Colorado

Tucked up in Colorado's majestic mountains, there is a special place that is surrounded by the beauty of nature and thick with its own mountain-town culture. Crested Butte is remote: it takes about 5 hours to get to from Denver, which has kept it smaller and less touristy than other more well-known ski towns in Colorado. Rich in every season, with hiking and fly fishing in the summers and fantastic snow sports in the winter, this quaint little mountain town needs to be at the top of your list.