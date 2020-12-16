Where are you going?
Crested Butte, Colorado

Collected by Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador
Tucked up in Colorado's majestic mountains, there is a special place that is surrounded by the beauty of nature and thick with its own mountain-town culture. Crested Butte is remote: it takes about 5 hours to get to from Denver, which has kept it smaller and less touristy than other more well-known ski towns in Colorado. Rich in every season, with hiking and fly fishing in the summers and fantastic snow sports in the winter, this quaint little mountain town needs to be at the top of your list.
Scarp Ridge Lodge

Crested Butte, CO 81224, USA
The Scarp Ridge Lodge isn’t just a place to stay: it's an experience. The premier property of Eleven Experiences, every detail of your stay is bespoke, from the exquisite, fresh meals served at breakfast, lunch and dinner, to the backpack and...
Crested Butte, CO

Just because this small mountain town has only one stoplight doesn’t mean it can’t serve up some delicious food. For tasty and fast Mexican food, there’s Teocalli Tamale right on the main drag, Elk Street. For hot and cold drinks...
