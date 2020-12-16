Craving Cupcakes
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
While cupcakes may be an American invention they can be found all over the world.
123 E 7th St, New York, NY 10009, USA
It often seems there are as many cupcake shops in NYC, as there are hipsters. Everyone has a favorite. Butter Lane on East 7th (and now in Park Slope also on Seventh) is one of mine. They don't have the most inventive flavors in the world, though...
106 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Seattle has become a cupcake town; you can (and I have) had entire conversations debating the merits of various cupcake shops. Cupcake Royale is one of the best, and definitely worth a visit. They have rotating monthly flavors (pictured is the...
20 Rue Henry Monnier, 75009 Paris, France
The tacit canon of dining out while traveling mandates that we indulge in the local fare but if you're spending enough time in one place, why not discover how chefs and bakers locally adapt international classics? One of the most widely-disputed...
453 Rue Saint-Sulpice, Montréal, QC H2Y 2V8, Canada
The strong aroma of sugary goodness hits your nostrils the moment you set foot inside this cupcake heaven. The shop is a calm oasis in the hustle of Old Montreal—a pink oasis, that is. Finding it is easy. What's not easy is resisting the sight...
226 Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
Yes, Angelina on the Rue de Rivoli (around the Tuileries Garden and the Louvre) is a tourist spot, but it is still one of the best places in Paris for hot chocolate. Their menu of pastries and other small dishes is good, but don't miss out on the...
1005 Main St Suite 8208, Pawtucket, RI 02860, USA
While visiting a friend in Providence, I was taken to The Duck & Bunny for tea and lavander Cupcakes (there are many other options as well for diverse tastes). The atmosphere was both fun and welcoming and eveything was delicious. It was so...
24 Tank House Lane, Toronto, ON M5A 3C4, Canada
In an area filled from start to end with small, independent shops, all more interesting than the other, it can get pretty hard to find, excuse the term, a hidden gem. And indeed, it is quite hidden. Nestled in the back of the old Tank House, the...
1022 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
It seems like there is a cupcake store in every city these days. I generally don’t go in to them – not because I don’t like cupcakes but because I do like cupcakes. At a recent lunch break, I met the two owners of Alexandria Cupcake along with a...
