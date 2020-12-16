Cozy Cabins and Lodges
Collected by Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert
The best part after a day in the snow is retreating to a cozy cabin or lodge, hopefully with a fireplace. Get some hot chocolate and settle in for a long winter's night.
Save Place
47080 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
Retro furniture, bright textiles, and in-room yoga mats characterize the Glen Oaks motel. Guests who book the Big Sur Cabin can stargaze from an outdoor clawfoot tub. From $225. (831) 667-2105. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.
Save Place
392 Rue Notre Dame, Montebello, QC J0V 1L0, Canada
When I stepped into the grand lobby of Québec’s Le Château Montebello, I felt like I was entering Paul Bunyan’s living room. Giant timbers braced a three-story-high ceiling, and a massive fireplace in the center radiated warmth in all directions....
Save Place
2780 North, WY-390, Wilson, WY 83014, USA
You can get closer to nature without roughing it at the Fireside Resort. Twenty-three modern cabins were made with reclaimed wood and built by a local company that designs RVs. Leather loungers and goose-down pillows keep things cozy. From $100....
Save Place
52068 W Fork Rd #38, Dolores, CO 81323, USA
Among the most lauded hotel openings in recent years, Dunton Hot Springs is a glitterati mainstay, with its batch of former mining community cabins that look straight out of a Ralph Lauren catalogue. You don’t have to book a pricey stay at this...
Save Place
Nedre Fretheim, 5743 Flåm, Norway
This really doesn't look like the kind of place where one would want to spend more than a few minutes in transit. Not because it is shady or unsafe - quite the contrary. But because it's so small, and virtually empty. Not a soul in sight except...
Save Place
6944 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe Vista, CA 96148, USA
The Franciscan has a variety of lovely little cabins to choose from. These cabins are a nice alternative to hotels that lack the personal cozy feeling of home, or the larger vacation rentals that can come with a large price tag and I find ideal...
Save Place
79 Carriage House Ln, Philipsburg, MT 59858, USA
The owner of The Ranch at Rock Creek searched the American West for 20 years to find the perfect ranch and found it in one of Montana’s most pristine valleys. The Ranch offers year-round vacations on an authentic 19th century homestead,...
Save Place
Located on the shores of Lake General Carrera and close to one of the world's most beautiful places, the Marble Caves and El Catedral (http://www.afar.com/highlights/visit-one-of-the-earths-most-beautiful-places-the-marble-caves-in-chile...
Save Place
026 01 Párnica, Slovakia
The Mala Lučivna area is mainly known for skiing, hunting, and all things "outdoors". While strolling, we came across this quaint little house on the road. Not sure if it's someone wealthy, or someone "off the grid". It did make for a nice scene.
Save Place
58000 Cowboy Way, Clark, CO 80428, USA
My family and I recently stayed at Vista Verde Ranch in Colorado and for a bunch of Texans this place was heaven for us. Never seen so much snow!
Save Place
Northern Europe
Rarely have I felt as content as I did earlier this year, at a wonderful little retreat in Scotland called The Woodman’s Hut. Located inside popular Cairngorms National Park, it’s the choice accommodation at Lazy Duck Hostel, a farm and lodging...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25