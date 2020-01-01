Costiera amalfitana
Collected by Bruno
84011 Amalfi, SA, Italy
In its ten miles from Positano to Amalfi, the celebrated corniche road known as the Amalfi Coast Drive clings to rugged cliffsides, weaving torturously in and out and up and down gorges, through lemon groves and olives, past whitewashed villages...
Via Santa Chiara, 26, 84010 Ravello SA, Italy
Your long walk along the narrow paths of Ravello to reach the Villa Cimbrone will be well rewarded. The fabled Terrace of Infinity lives up to any superlative you may have read about it (American writer Gore Vidal called the...
Via S. Giovanni del Toro, 28, 84010 Ravello SA, Italy
Set in a 12th-century palace that looks like the setting for a Wes Anderson film, Palazzo Avino is skirted in flower-filled gardens terraced across a cliffside in Ravello. Interiors are as opulent as the storybook architecture, filled with...
Via Cristoforo Colombo, 30, 84017 Positano SA, Italy
Nestled within Positano’s hillside tangle of pastel residences and stepped alleys, Le Sirenuse is a legendary boutique hotel that feels more like a private home. Run by the Sersale family since its opening in 1951, the crimson-hued...
