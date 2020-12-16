Costa Brava Spain
Collected by Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador
Estació de Muntanya Vall de Núria, 17534, Girona, Spain
The variety of Costa Brava exceeds Tuscany by far. Not only do you have rolling hills and simple farm land, but you have the Pyrenees and the Mediterranean. I situated myself in between the coast and the mountains at my Can Grau villa – only an...
Muntanya de Sant Sebastià, 17211 Llafranch, Girona, Spain
In Costa Brava, Spain, you may hear someone say, "ir a hacer el vermut," which can have dual meanings. Literally it means, let's go drink vermouth, but in Spain the term vermut is also a more general term for let's have an aperitif (a drink to...
17320 Tossa de Mar, Girona, Spain
Tossa de Mar, along the Costa Brava, is just under two hours away from Barcelona by bus, but it feels worlds away. Even on an overcast evening, the quaint little town still manages to shine. Hotel Cap d'Or, on the edge of the main strip, is a...
Plaça Gala i Salvador Dalí, 5, 17600 Figueres, Girona, Spain
One can't visit Costa Brava, Spain, without taking into account one of its most influential artists - the surrealist Salvador Dali. His Theatre-Museum in Figueres is the largest surrealistic object in the world. Among many paintings, sculptures...
Pl. Major, 28, 17468 Orfes, Girona, Spain
I took one bite and about fell off my chair. This was the creamiest, most flavorful onion dish I had ever tried. I found myself taking smaller and smaller bites so that I could somehow make it last longer. In a tiny little town barely found on the...
Av. Costa Brava, 25, 17320 Tossa de Mar, Girona, Spain
Unlike many of the neighboring towns along Spain's Costa Brava, the fishing village of Tossa de Mar has managed to retain its simple, distinctly laidback charm. The narrow, cobbled streets of the old town still house funky paella dens and outdoor...
Cadaqués, Girona, Spain
The Costa Brava of the Mediterranean is truly a magical place and there is no wonder why so many notable artists frequented the small town of Cadeques, Spain over the last century. This old fishing village is the epitome of picturesque with its...
Coastal views, beaches, and hidden coves await you on the Camino Ronda, a 220 km hiking trail in Costa Brava Spain. It runs from Blanes to the northern city of Collioure near the border of France. This extensive and well marked trail goes by many...
