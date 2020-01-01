Copenhagen for Foodies
Collected by Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert
Copenhagen, Denmark is legendary among foodies as the home of Noma, the world's best restaurant. But there's much more to the Danish capital's food scene that doesn't require 3 month waiting lists. Here are some of my picks:
Østergade 61, 1100 København, Denmark
Cafe Norden is where it's at. My meal was so satisfying overall, but what I left remembering most was the fresh bread. You must try traditional Nordic dark rye bread regardless while in Denmark. It's as dense as banana bread, has a nutty and...
Værnedamsvej 5, 1819 Frederiksberg, Denmark
Sitting in Copenhagen’s prettiest café, you could almost think you’re on the Left Bank in Paris. However, the menu has many delicious Nordic dishes, from Icelandic yogurt with honey to dense Danish rye bread and oatmeal with lots of healthy...
Elmegade 15, 2200 København N, Denmark
For a unique dining experience - why not eat in a laundromat? The Laundromat cafe is actually an old laundromat that has transformed into a cafe. It's actually more cafe than laundromat these days - but it is actually possible to do laundry while...
Vesterbrogade 39, 1620 København, Denmark
Singaporean food may not be the first cuisine that springs to mind when choosing where to dine in Copenhagen. But Namnam is well worth making an exception for. The small plates are perfect for sharing among a group of friends and with menu items...
Refshalevej 96, 1432 København K, Denmark
Noma closed its Copenhagen location at the end of 2016.
Ranked the #1 restaurant in the world for years running, a meal at Noma is a must-have experience for anyone interested in food. Course after course (we stopped counting at about 17) of...
Ryesgade 3, 2200 København, Denmark
Beer aficionados, listen up. I'd be willing to bet that your ale-induced reveries often took you to a place almost too good to be true, where the homemade beers not only rocked your socks but also your taste buds with a mouth-watering, upscale...
Jægersborggade 41, 2200 København, Denmark
Here in Copenhagen, Restaurant Relae is a must. Chef Christian Puglisi does a delicious, modern, vegetable-based cuisine. Before dinner, spend an hour strolling through the lovely street where it’s located. It is filled with small artisanal craft...
Øster Farimagsgade 10, 2100 København, Denmark
A visit to Denmark must include trying the country's famous, impossible-to-pronounce open-faced sandwich, smørrebrød (I'm fairly certain that only native Danish speakers can pronounce it properly -"SMUHR-bruth"). Smørrebrød translates to "buttered...
Sankt Annæ Pl. 36, 1250 København, Denmark
Even if you don't have time to take in the theatre in Copenhagen, you should still stop by its modern, glass-fronted playhouse for a bite to eat. The Restaurant and Cafe Ofelia has a prime view of the busy Nyhavn habour. On sunny days you can...
Banegårdspladsen 7, 1570 København, Denmark
Doesn't October look great on Copenhagen? The shoulder season has it's perks. My 28th country had a few firsts. The most important one for me was seeing the Baltic Sea. I love it's coldness and roughness. The vikings were really tough and...
The rainy or cold weather can make walking down the famous Strøget in Copenhagen, Denmark in the off-season a little tiring. There's a little bit of magic just off the main walking street in the form of the Royal Cafe. The high pink walls and...
