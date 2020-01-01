copenhagen
Collected by Olivia Lentucci Savarese
Søren Kierkegaards Plads 1, 1221 København, Denmark
Named after Danish philosopher Søren Kierkegaard, this fine-dining restaurant is situated in one of Copenhagen's most famous buildings: the Royal Library which is also affectionately called the Black Diamond. The approach revolves around...
Den Sorte Diamant, Søren Kierkegaards Plads 1, 1221 København K, Denmark
I’d like to believe that had my public library been as stunning as the Black Diamond in Copenhagen, I would have spent more time studying at the library and less time doing whatever one does when one is supposed to be doing their reading. But the...
Dronningens Tværgade 2, 1302 København, Denmark
AOC takes a New Nordic–inspired elemental approach to food. Ingredients are sourced locally with a focus on maximizing the complete experience, which includes rich colors, presentation, smells, and flavor. The restaurant is small, with room for...
Østergade 52, 1100 København, Denmark
Illum is one of two major Danish department store chains. The store is famous for its excellent selection and taste and features fashion, interior and design options as well as a large beauty section. It even features a delightful bakery with...
Strøget, København, Denmark
Copenhagen's pedestrian-only shopping street, Strøget, stretches from the city square (Radhusplasn) to Nyhavn (Kongens Nytorv) and is lined by shops, cafes, department stores and restaurants. Walking the street from end to end is an absolute must...
Gl. Hovedvagt, Kastellet 1, 2100 København, Denmark
While the little mermaid is good for what she is, just about everyone who sees her finds her...well...small. It shouldn't be a surprise for something that is quite literally called the LITTLE mermaid, but somehow she often still disappoints. What...
Vandkunsten 5, 1467 København, Denmark
This tiny street is one of the oldest in Copenhagen and is, in my opinion, also the city's most charmingly beautiful little lane. Lined by historic houses painted in distinctly Scandinavian hues, Magaestrade is charming no matter what time of year...
Amagergade, København, Denmark
For a taste of traditional Danish architecture, the tiny street of Amagergade on Christianshavn is a must-see. Featured in an old Danish TV series, this street is lined with beautifully painted old buildings that convey all of Copenhagen's...
Bådsmandsstræde 43, 1407 København K, Denmark
In 1971, squatters moved into the barracks on an abandoned military base and established Freetown Christiania, an autonomous district in the middle of the city. Later, many dwellers built their own homes on the 86-acre property. Although the...
Istedgade 128, 1650 København, Denmark
A popular wine bar in Vesterbro, the Vinstue has a very cozy or Danish hygge-inspired feel. They've embraced the quirky, as evident in the mosaic deer and the wine bar's character-rich decorations. Prices are reasonable and the wine selection is...
An essential part of experiencing life in Copenhagen, is a walk along the Norrebro lakes. A popular spot for locals, the lakes are lined by periodic cafes and always alive with joggers, people on dates, and locals enjoying the weather. They also...
Kompagnistræde 8, 1208 København, Denmark
Designers Malene Helbak and Mette Scherning sell the cutest, daintiest Danish ceramics and jewelry at their combined store and studioHelbak/Scherning. Not really a shop for dudes. Or bulls.
1112 k, Pilestræde 29, 1112 København, Denmark
This is my favorite design shop in Copenhagen. Dedicated to contemporary Danish design, Hay occupies a historic building overlooking the car-free Strøget district. You’ll find furniture and accessories inspired by midcentury design and pieces by...
Niels Hemmingsens Gade 3, 1153 København, Denmark
Browse contemporary and classic Danish design at Stilleben Shop in central Copenhagen. Objects include the Angel—a sculptural stool by architect Gry Holmskov (pictured)—and the reissued wooden birds originally made by the late industrial designer...
Amalienborg Slotsplads 5, 1257 København K, Denmark
When you think of a royal palace, you usually think of one set building. In Copenhagen's case there are actually four distinct buildings which surround a large central square. Why four? Apparently, because it was originally inhabited by four noble...
Julius Thomsens Pl. 1, 1925 Frederiksberg, Denmark
Bike culture is a core part of the Copenhagen lifestyle. One way to experience this is to take advantage of Copenhagen's relatively new tourist bikes. These are the white bikes located throughout the city (check the website for pickup points). You...
Overgaden Neden Vandet 29, 1414 København K, Denmark
Open during the summer, this small floating cafe is just a stone's throw from Christianshavn metro station and situated on one of Copenhagen's most picture-perfect canals. Prices are reasonable, and the view is great!
Jægersborggade 40, 2200 København, Denmark
This is a project from the folks behind Relæ. A natural wine bar situated in the heart of Nørrebro, the restaurant delivers modernized versions of everyday food with special attention paid to high-quality ingredients selected from the same...
Sankt Peders Stræde 24A, 1453 København, Denmark
Noma, consistently ranked as one of the world’s best restaurants, closed in 2016, but its impact on dining in Copenhagen has been profound. Many chefs who worked there have since launched their own restaurants, including two who opened Bror....
Wildersgade 10B, 1408 København, Denmark
Kadeau is a restaurant with roots based firmly on the small Danish island of Bornholm. The menu, ambiance, and spirit of the food seeks to convey the charm, simplicity, smells and fresh quality of the island in culinary form. Kadeau has been...
Ryesgade 3, 2200 København, Denmark
Beer aficionados, listen up. I'd be willing to bet that your ale-induced reveries often took you to a place almost too good to be true, where the homemade beers not only rocked your socks but also your taste buds with a mouth-watering, upscale...
1105 København K, Denmark
1105 is the embodiment of a Copenhagen cocktail bar. With a sleek internal ambience, skilled bartenders, a vibrant cocktail menu, and relaxed but still classy vibe, it is highly popular with local Copenhageners. About 3 minutes' walk from Nyhavn,...
Vandkunsten 5, 1467 København, Denmark
Situated right in the heart of downtown, CPH Downtown is a vibrant hostel with a great reputation, friendly staff, and modern facility. Locals and travelers alike often can be found mixing and mingling in the hostel bar which not only services...
Sankt Hans Gade 19, 2200 København, Denmark
The Barking Dog is a beer and cocktail bar where the bartenders are well trained and focus on service. You'll find a fun ambiance and environment that is carefully controlled to ensure it doesn't become overly crowded. Beers are served in chilled...
Bredgade 68, 1260 København, Denmark
Great design is everywhere you look in Denmark—in shops, in homes, in public spaces—and the creativity of its people has long been a source of national pride. This museum, located just around the corner from Amalienborg, was founded in...
Jægersborggade 41, 2200 København, Denmark
Here in Copenhagen, Restaurant Relae is a must. Chef Christian Puglisi does a delicious, modern, vegetable-based cuisine. Before dinner, spend an hour strolling through the lovely street where it’s located. It is filled with small artisanal...
