Copenhagen
Collected by Sandra Fathi
Save Place
Øster Voldgade 4A, 1350 København, Denmark
Unfortunately I spent most of our trip to Copenhagen in soggy tennis shoes cursing the weather and complaining that we couldn’t picnic in the rose gardens of Rosenborg castle. To escape a sudden downpour we hustled inside the castle to quickly dry...
Save Place
Købmagergade 52A, 1150 København, Denmark
Walking along the winding streets of central Copenhagen, you will invariable chance upon the 17th-century Round Tower, with an observation deck that affords great views over the city and to Sweden in the distance. To reach the top, you walk up an...
Save Place
Frederiksgade 4, 1265 København, Denmark
Situated in a position that allows Amalienborg to beautifully frame it, Frederiks Kirke, more commonly referenced as the Marble Church, adds to the beauty of the palatial complex. Started in 1749, the church wasn't completed until 1894 and sports...
Save Place
Amalienborg Slotsplads 5, 1257 København K, Denmark
When you think of a royal palace, you usually think of one set building. In Copenhagen's case there are actually four distinct buildings which surround a large central square. Why four? Apparently, because it was originally inhabited by four noble...
Save Place
Sankt Annæ Pl. 36, 1250 København, Denmark
Copenhagen has a staggering array of museums, concerts halls, and opera houses. The one captured above (while getting rained on during a boat ride in the harbor on our way to see the Little Mermaid statue), is of the Royal Danish Playhouse. Opened...
Save Place
Ekvipagemestervej 10, 1438 København K, Denmark
As viewed from the water, the Copenhagen Opera House is quite an imposing structure. Clocking in at a cost of over half-a-billion (yep) dollars, it is to date one of the most expensive opera houses ever constructed. It actually resides on its very...
Save Place
Søren Kierkegaards Plads 1, 1221 København, Denmark
Named after Danish philosopher Søren Kierkegaard, this fine-dining restaurant is situated in one of Copenhagen's most famous buildings: the Royal Library which is also affectionately called the Black Diamond. The approach revolves around...
Save Place
Den Sorte Diamant, Søren Kierkegaards Plads 1, 1221 København K, Denmark
I’d like to believe that had my public library been as stunning as the Black Diamond in Copenhagen, I would have spent more time studying at the library and less time doing whatever one does when one is supposed to be doing their reading. But the...
Save Place
1217 København K, Denmark
Situated right next to Christiansborg Palace, the old stock exchange "Børsen" dates back to 1640 and was commissioned by Christian IV as part of his massive series of infrastructure projects. While no longer an active stock exchange, the building...
Save Place
Prins Jørgens Gård 1, 1218 København, Denmark
I absolutely love the interior courtyard of Christiansborg Palace. It is the type of place that seems straight out of a Disney fairy tale. Stand in the courtyard and close your eyes, imagining carriages, lanterns, and a steady stream of affluent...
Save Place
Prince's Mansion, Ny Vestergade 10, 1471 København K, Denmark
While the National Museum of Denmark has a number of different satellite locations, the primary facility is between Copenhagen's city hall and parliament. The museum includes everything from a recovered Viking ship, to an extensive collection of...
Save Place
Dronningens Tværgade 2, 1302 København, Denmark
AOC takes a New Nordic–inspired elemental approach to food. Ingredients are sourced locally with a focus on maximizing the complete experience, which includes rich colors, presentation, smells, and flavor. The restaurant is small, with room for...
Save Place
Istedgade 61, 1650 København, Denmark
A great relaxed wine bar with a wine happy hour which is extremely popular. There's a nice wine selection which stretches beyond the bar's namesake wine, a quirky interior atmosphere, and a very relaxed environment. This isn't the type of wine bar...
Save Place
Østergade 52, 1100 København, Denmark
Illum is one of two major Danish department store chains. The store is famous for its excellent selection and taste and features fashion, interior and design options as well as a large beauty section. It even features a delightful bakery with...
Save Place
Kongens Nytorv 13, 1095 København, Denmark
If you want a one-stop place to shop, Magasin Du Nord is an absolute must and has its flagship store located on Kongens Nytorv immediately opposite the metro. While not the cheapest in Copenhagen, most of your major Nordic brands are represented...
Save Place
Churchillparken 11, 1263 København K, Denmark
Built in the Gothic Revival style, many locals feel that this is Copenhagen's most elegant church. With its multi-hued design, sharp lines, and picturesque location overlooking Kastellet's moat the "English Church" can be quite enchanting....
Save Place
Gl. Hovedvagt, Kastellet 1, 2100 København, Denmark
While the little mermaid is good for what she is, just about everyone who sees her finds her...well...small. It shouldn't be a surprise for something that is quite literally called the LITTLE mermaid, but somehow she often still disappoints. What...
Save Place
Øster Farimagsgade 10, 2100 København, Denmark
A visit to Denmark must include trying the country's famous, impossible-to-pronounce open-faced sandwich, smørrebrød (I'm fairly certain that only native Danish speakers can pronounce it properly -"SMUHR-bruth"). Smørrebrød translates to "buttered...
Save Place
Hauser Pl. 16, 1127 København, Denmark
This historic restaurant has been serving herring, beer, and schnapps since 1877. More than just a culinary experience, this restaurant provides you with a truly historic cultural experience. While over the years the menu has expanded...
Save Place
Vandkunsten 5, 1467 København, Denmark
This tiny street is one of the oldest in Copenhagen and is, in my opinion, also the city's most charmingly beautiful little lane. Lined by historic houses painted in distinctly Scandinavian hues, Magaestrade is charming no matter what time of year...
Save Place
Amagergade, København, Denmark
For a taste of traditional Danish architecture, the tiny street of Amagergade on Christianshavn is a must-see. Featured in an old Danish TV series, this street is lined with beautifully painted old buildings that convey all of Copenhagen's...
Save Place
Sortedam Dossering 9, st, th, 2200 København, Denmark
This group of more than 30 cafés across Denmark are open early, so they’re great for breakfast. The tea, coffee, and sandwiches are all very nice, but what really sets Lagkagehuset apart is the quality of the cakes. It would take an iron will to...
Save Place
Bådsmandsstræde 43, 1407 København K, Denmark
In 1971, squatters moved into the barracks on an abandoned military base and established Freetown Christiania, an autonomous district in the middle of the city. Later, many dwellers built their own homes on the 86-acre property. Although the...
Save Place
Vesterbrogade 3, 1630 København V, Denmark
A fairy-tale town deserves a magical funfair. Tivoli Gardens is one of the country’s most popular attractions, drawing more than four million visitors a year (in a country with a population of around 5.5 million). Youngsters will enjoy the...
Save Place
8, Per Henrik Lings Allé 4, 2100 København, Denmark
Geranium has the distinction of having been awarded two Michelin stars for 2014. The restaurant is situated on the 8th floor in the heart of Fælledparken and provides wonderful views out over Copenhagen's skyline. For these guys nature is food,...
Save Place
Istedgade 128, 1650 København, Denmark
A popular wine bar in Vesterbro, the Vinstue has a very cozy or Danish hygge-inspired feel. They've embraced the quirky, as evident in the mosaic deer and the wine bar's character-rich decorations. Prices are reasonable and the wine selection is...
Save Place
Gl Strandvej 13, 3050 Humlebæk, Denmark
The Louisana Museum of Modern Art is located 40 minutes outside of Copenhagen in beautiful seaside Humlebæk. Its setting on the shores of the Øresund Sound is stunning and the permanent collection of modern and contemporary art is among the most...
Save Place
Kronborg 2 C, 3000 Helsingør, Denmark
With a long and rich history as the town servicing Kronborg Castle and policing the straits it overlooks, the town of Helsingør is full of old multihued buildings, winding cobblestone streets, charming cathedrals, and beautiful old squares.
Save Place
Frederiksborg Slot 10, 3400 Hillerød, Denmark
While its more famous neighbor to the north (Kronborg) steals all the headlines, my favorite palace in Denmark is without question Frederiksborg Castle. Situated on its own island in the midst of a stunning lake in the heart of Hillerod, this...
Save Place
Frederiksborg Slot, 3400 Hillerød, Denmark
A Renaissance castle just isn't the same without a sprawling garden to go with it. Luckily, not only is Frederiksborg Slot (castle) the largest Renaissance castle in Scandinavia, it also has an amazing garden that lives up to its stature.
Save Place
Prins Jørgens Gård 1, 1218 København, Denmark
The success of the TV drama Borgen has piqued international interest in the building that houses the Danish government. Christiansborg Palace (from which Borgen takes its name) is also the tallest tower in the city center, and it’s free to...
Save Place
Julius Thomsens Pl. 1, 1925 Frederiksberg, Denmark
Bike culture is a core part of the Copenhagen lifestyle. One way to experience this is to take advantage of Copenhagen's relatively new tourist bikes. These are the white bikes located throughout the city (check the website for pickup points). You...
Save Place
Hal 7 & 8, Papirøen, Trangravsvej 14, 7/8, 1436 København, Denmark
Don’t be confused by the name: This isn’t street food so much as dockside warehouse food. Walk over Inderhavnsbroen, one of the city’s newer bridges (opened in 2016), and you’ll cross from the heart of Copenhagen to a former industrial area that...
Save Place
An essential part of experiencing life in Copenhagen, is a walk along the Norrebro lakes. A popular spot for locals, the lakes are lined by periodic cafes and always alive with joggers, people on dates, and locals enjoying the weather. They also...
Save Place
Øster Voldgade 4A, 1350 København, Denmark
As I arrived in Copenhagen for the first time, I followed the map from the subway to my hostel. All was going smoothly until a police officer who was directing traffic stopped me from passing. I stood there with my big pack on my front and back...
Save Place
Last week we spent 5 days in Copenhagen, Denmark. October is, for me, the best time to visit. It's colder and there are more chances for rain but the number of tourists is drastically lower. I did not feel suffocated by them at all. Nyhavn harbor...
Save Place
Sankt Annæ Gade 29, 1416 København, Denmark
You can see the black and gold spiral steeple of the Church of our Saviour, or Vor Frelsers Kirke, all over Copenhagen. It's not until you are standing beneath it you realize that golden spiral is actually a staircase—on the outside. If you are...
Save Place
Ved Stranden 26, 1061 København, Denmark
I'm usually not a fan of these types of tourist tours. In the case of the Copenhagen canal tours though, it's well worth making an exception. Not only do the boats show you a number of popular parts of Copenhagen, they'll also take you into areas...
Popular Stories
- 1 Tech + Gear 14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
- 2 Tips + News What a Biden Presidency Will Mean for Travel
- 3 Tips + News California, Oregon, and Washington Ask Travelers to Quarantine
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. and International Airports Have COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Cities We Love The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021