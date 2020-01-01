Copenhagen
Collected by Marisa Ross
Brolæggerstræde 12, 1211 København, Denmark
This restaurant has a simple goal: capture the essence of hygge (Danish coziness) while serving up excellent smørrebrød variations to guests. Enjoy the artful presentation, simple ambiance, and rich flavors that have made this place one of ...
Rømersgade 18, 1360 København, Denmark
If you're on the hunt for semi-reasonably priced, quasi-fancy smørrebrød around the city center Hallernes' is a popular option. With a small stand in the modern and hip Torvehallerne shopping center, they prepare a mixture of traditional and more...
Sankt Peders Stræde 24A, 1453 København, Denmark
Noma, consistently ranked as one of the world’s best restaurants, closed in 2016, but its impact on dining in Copenhagen has been profound. Many chefs who worked there have since launched their own restaurants, including two who opened Bror....
Havnegade 44, 1058 København, Denmark
As part of the Standard, a combined foodie hot spot and jazz club in the old Copenhagen customs house, Almanak focuses on traditional Danish flavors prepared using seasonal ingredients including berries, fruits, seeds, nuts, herbs, and everything...
Fiolstræde 3, 1171 København, Denmark
Dalle Valle brought the concept of daily specials to Copenhagen in a big way and has been growing every since. Now a chain, this restaurant has a hip vibe that is extremely popular among young people. While prices have started to inch up, they run...
The rainy or cold weather can make walking down the famous Strøget in Copenhagen, Denmark in the off-season a little tiring. There's a little bit of magic just off the main walking street in the form of the Royal Cafe. The high pink walls and...
Strøget, København, Denmark
Copenhagen's pedestrian-only shopping street, Strøget, stretches from the city square (Radhusplasn) to Nyhavn (Kongens Nytorv) and is lined by shops, cafes, department stores and restaurants. Walking the street from end to end is an absolute must...
Banegårdspladsen 7, 1570 København, Denmark
Doesn't October look great on Copenhagen? The shoulder season has it's perks. My 28th country had a few firsts. The most important one for me was seeing the Baltic Sea. I love it's coldness and roughness. The vikings were really tough and...
Amager Strand Promenaden 1, 2300 København, Denmark
While open, accessible, and beautiful year-round, a summer visit to Copenhagen isn't complete without a trip to Amager Beach Park with its large white-sand beach. This park/beach is hugely popular with locals and visitors who enjoy BBQing,...
Fælledvej 11, 2200 København, Denmark
Smørrebrød comes in a plethora of different flavors, styles, and price ranges. One of my favorites is the budget smørrebrød from Rita's, in which thin slices of Danish rye bread are covered with toppings like pork or beef meatballs, roasted calf...
Refshalevej 96, 1432 København K, Denmark
Noma closed its Copenhagen location at the end of 2016.
Ranked the #1 restaurant in the world for years running, a meal at Noma is a must-have experience for anyone interested in food. Course after course (we stopped counting at about 17) of...
Østergade 61, 1100 København, Denmark
Cafe Norden is where it's at. My meal was so satisfying overall, but what I left remembering most was the fresh bread. You must try traditional Nordic dark rye bread regardless while in Denmark. It's as dense as banana bread, has a nutty and...
Located in Copenhagen, where Hans Christian Andersen called home for many years, sits a tribute to one of his greatest literary works: The Little Mermaid. Commissioned in 1909, the Little Mermaid resides as a solitary figure on a single rock in...
Jægersborggade 9, 2200 København N, Denmark
Forget Paris. I'm convinced the best bread in the world comes from Copenhagen. Deeply flavored from specially-milled grains and kneaded when wet so the texture comes out satisfyingly chewy, this fantastic stuff threatens to ruin appetites at all...
Bernstorffsgade 5, 1577 København, Denmark
Within the walls of the historic Tivoli Gardens sits this Moorish-inspired house, built in 1909 for the Nimb family’s culinary empire. It's an intimate tribute to the vintage amusement park, classic Danish style, and the gourmet dining that...
Vesterbrogade 3, 1620 København, Denmark
Grøften is a restaurant situated inside Tivoli Gardens and has been serving up traditional smørrebrød since 1874. A visit to Grøften is steeped in history. While the restaurant has been expanded over the years it retains much of its original look...
