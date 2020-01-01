Copenhagen
Collected by Jenny Tieman
Strøget, København, Denmark
Copenhagen's pedestrian-only shopping street, Strøget, stretches from the city square (Radhusplasn) to Nyhavn (Kongens Nytorv) and is lined by shops, cafes, department stores and restaurants. Walking the street from end to end is an absolute must...
Bådsmandsstræde 43, 1407 København K, Denmark
In 1971, squatters moved into the barracks on an abandoned military base and established Freetown Christiania, an autonomous district in the middle of the city. Later, many dwellers built their own homes on the 86-acre property. Although the...
Sankt Annæ Gade 29, 1416 København, Denmark
You can see the black and gold spiral steeple of the Church of our Saviour, or Vor Frelsers Kirke, all over Copenhagen. It's not until you are standing beneath it you realize that golden spiral is actually a staircase—on the outside. If you are...
Ved Stranden 10, 1061 København, Denmark
Situated overlooking the canal with a partial view of the Danish parliament, this elegant little wine bar has clean decor inspired by Danish design and a relaxed but engaging ambience.
Prince's Mansion, Ny Vestergade 10, 1471 København K, Denmark
While the National Museum of Denmark has a number of different satellite locations, the primary facility is between Copenhagen's city hall and parliament. The museum includes everything from a recovered Viking ship, to an extensive collection of...
Vindeboder 12, 4000 Roskilde, Denmark
We went to the Viking Ship Museum while visiting Copenhagen. It's about 1/2 hour train ride from the city and another 10 minutes or so on the bus (#203). I expected to spend about a half day here entertaining the kids but we ended up spending much...
Bredgade 68, 1260 København, Denmark
Great design is everywhere you look in Denmark—in shops, in homes, in public spaces—and the creativity of its people has long been a source of national pride. This museum, located just around the corner from Amalienborg, was founded in...
Øster Voldgade 4A, 1350 København, Denmark
Unfortunately I spent most of our trip to Copenhagen in soggy tennis shoes cursing the weather and complaining that we couldn’t picnic in the rose gardens of Rosenborg castle. To escape a sudden downpour we hustled inside the castle to quickly dry...
Gl Strandvej 13, 3050 Humlebæk, Denmark
The Louisana Museum of Modern Art is located 40 minutes outside of Copenhagen in beautiful seaside Humlebæk. Its setting on the shores of the Øresund Sound is stunning and the permanent collection of modern and contemporary art is among the most...
Frederiksborg Slot 10, 3400 Hillerød, Denmark
While its more famous neighbor to the north (Kronborg) steals all the headlines, my favorite palace in Denmark is without question Frederiksborg Castle. Situated on its own island in the midst of a stunning lake in the heart of Hillerod, this...
Fælledvej 20, 2200 København, Denmark
Recently renovated, the Museum is small and in Danish, but English flyers are available. It has a number of fascinating exhibits and gives insights into the Danish Police force's fascinating history.
Ryesgade 3, 2200 København, Denmark
Beer aficionados, listen up. I'd be willing to bet that your ale-induced reveries often took you to a place almost too good to be true, where the homemade beers not only rocked your socks but also your taste buds with a mouth-watering, upscale...
Fiolstræde 3, 1171 København, Denmark
Dalle Valle brought the concept of daily specials to Copenhagen in a big way and has been growing every since. Now a chain, this restaurant has a hip vibe that is extremely popular among young people. While prices have started to inch up, they run...
1656 København V, Denmark
Building on the popularity and success of 1105, the owners have expanded into Copenhagen's hip Vesterbro district with 1656. It borrows from all the factors that made 1105 a smash hit, while also paying tribute to Vesterbro's quasi-retro inspired...
Nybrogade 10, 1203 København, Denmark
Copenhagen is one of the world’s most sophisticated cocktail cities. Bars as far afield as Tokyo and New York keep a close eye on what is shaking—and stirring—here. Ruby, among the more elegant of Copenhagen’s bars, opened in 2007 with a focus on...
Løvstræde 4, 1152 København, Denmark
Hornsleth Bar is half cocktail bar, half relaxed club. It has the feel of a rock bar, and is an art bar inspired by the works of controversial artist Christian Von Hornsleth. With semi-pornographic images around the bar, and a highly sexualized...
Krystalgade 11, 1172 København, Denmark
If you're looking for a fun (but cramped) atmosphere with reasonably priced drinks and a predominantly Danish crowd head to Cafe Halvvejen. This little bar has a charming, albeit cramped feel to it that still retails the spirit of its bodega...
Kultorvet 5, 1175 København, Denmark
The Hvide Lam has been where it is forever. A tiny bar, it often has live jazz on evenings with crusty old performers playing the classics. Out of all the jazz bars in Copenhagen, this is my favorite. In part, because it's not so much a jazz bar...
Fælledvej 21, 2200 København N, Denmark
Sankt Hans Gade 19, 2200 København, Denmark
The Barking Dog is a beer and cocktail bar where the bartenders are well trained and focus on service. You'll find a fun ambiance and environment that is carefully controlled to ensure it doesn't become overly crowded. Beers are served in chilled...
Hal 7 & 8, Papirøen, Trangravsvej 14, 7/8, 1436 København, Denmark
Don’t be confused by the name: This isn’t street food so much as dockside warehouse food. Walk over Inderhavnsbroen, one of the city’s newer bridges (opened in 2016), and you’ll cross from the heart of Copenhagen to a former industrial area that...
Sortedam Dossering 83, 2100 København, Denmark
It's a beer bar. It's in a basement that is accessed from the path that runs along the lakes. They have a great rotating beer menu and there venue has lots of rustic beer bar charm. Want to catch the game, or just grab a drink? It's a great option...
1112 k, Pilestræde 29, 1112 København, Denmark
This is my favorite design shop in Copenhagen. Dedicated to contemporary Danish design, Hay occupies a historic building overlooking the car-free Strøget district. You’ll find furniture and accessories inspired by midcentury design and pieces by...
Kompagnistræde 8, 1208 København, Denmark
Designers Malene Helbak and Mette Scherning sell the cutest, daintiest Danish ceramics and jewelry at their combined store and studioHelbak/Scherning. Not really a shop for dudes. Or bulls.
Jægersborggade 27, 2200 København, Denmark
It's easy to spend half a day exploring Copenhagen's street Jægersborggade. The block is lined with some of the city's best shops and restaurants including Coffee Collective, Manfreds, Meyer's Bakery, and my favorite ceramics studio, Keramiker....
Ny Adelgade 12, 1104 København, Denmark
I don't really know quite how to describe this place. It is full of character and quite unusual. The shop, situated at Ny Adelgade 12, was opened in 1987 and currently serves as a studio, a boutique, and an exhibition space. If you're in the area...
Amagertorv 24, 1160 København, Denmark
This Nordic chain and local favorite specializes in items for the home. It places a heavy focus on design and functionality. Many products are changed out weekly, while other staples are more static. Inventory draws from exclusive content created...
