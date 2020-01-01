copenhagen
Collected by Tracy Gilliam
Østergade 61, 1100 København, Denmark
Cafe Norden is where it's at. My meal was so satisfying overall, but what I left remembering most was the fresh bread. You must try traditional Nordic dark rye bread regardless while in Denmark. It's as dense as banana bread, has a nutty and...
Vesterbrogade 39, 1620 København, Denmark
Singaporean food may not be the first cuisine that springs to mind when choosing where to dine in Copenhagen. But Namnam is well worth making an exception for. The small plates are perfect for sharing among a group of friends and with menu items...
Refshalevej 96, 1432 København K, Denmark
Noma closed its Copenhagen location at the end of 2016.
Ranked the #1 restaurant in the world for years running, a meal at Noma is a must-have experience for anyone interested in food. Course after course (we stopped counting at about 17) of...
Ryesgade 3, 2200 København, Denmark
Beer aficionados, listen up. I'd be willing to bet that your ale-induced reveries often took you to a place almost too good to be true, where the homemade beers not only rocked your socks but also your taste buds with a mouth-watering, upscale...
Jægersborggade 41, 2200 København, Denmark
Here in Copenhagen, Restaurant Relae is a must. Chef Christian Puglisi does a delicious, modern, vegetable-based cuisine. Before dinner, spend an hour strolling through the lovely street where it’s located. It is filled with small artisanal craft...
Sankt Annæ Pl. 36, 1250 København, Denmark
Even if you don't have time to take in the theatre in Copenhagen, you should still stop by its modern, glass-fronted playhouse for a bite to eat. The Restaurant and Cafe Ofelia has a prime view of the busy Nyhavn habour. On sunny days you can...
Kompagnistræde 8, 1208 København, Denmark
Designers Malene Helbak and Mette Scherning sell the cutest, daintiest Danish ceramics and jewelry at their combined store and studioHelbak/Scherning. Not really a shop for dudes. Or bulls.
Jægersborggade 27, 2200 København, Denmark
It's easy to spend half a day exploring Copenhagen's street Jægersborggade. The block is lined with some of the city's best shops and restaurants including Coffee Collective, Manfreds, Meyer's Bakery, and my favorite ceramics studio, Keramiker....
Ny Adelgade 12, 1104 København, Denmark
I don't really know quite how to describe this place. It is full of character and quite unusual. The shop, situated at Ny Adelgade 12, was opened in 1987 and currently serves as a studio, a boutique, and an exhibition space. If you're in the area...
Copenhagen, Denmark
This signature bakery showcases a mixture of Mette Blomsterberg's delicious baked goods and her collection of carefully selected plates and kitchen utensils. Mette made a name for herself as the head pastry chef at Sølyst, and more recently she...
Vesterbrogade 1A, 1620 København, Denmark
Originating in Copenhagen, the House of Amber jewelry store is one of the oldest producers of high-end amber jewelry in the world. Set in silver or gold, amber is a Danish favorite and makes a classic gift.
Amagertorv 24, 1160 København, Denmark
This Nordic chain and local favorite specializes in items for the home. It places a heavy focus on design and functionality. Many products are changed out weekly, while other staples are more static. Inventory draws from exclusive content created...
Amagertorv 10, 1160 København, Denmark
This is one of the best places to see Danish design featured all in one place. From the bathroom, to furniture, home accessories, kitchenware and lighting you can find many of the leading names in Danish design represented here.
The rainy or cold weather can make walking down the famous Strøget in Copenhagen, Denmark in the off-season a little tiring. There's a little bit of magic just off the main walking street in the form of the Royal Cafe. The high pink walls and...
Østergade 52, 1100 København, Denmark
Illum is one of two major Danish department store chains. The store is famous for its excellent selection and taste and features fashion, interior and design options as well as a large beauty section. It even features a delightful bakery with...
Østergade 18, 1100 København, Denmark
Founded in 1925, Bang & Olufsen is a Danish company famous for its incredible audio quality and sleek visual style. Not limited to audio devices, it is well worth a visit to the B&O store to see the products they're currently marketing to the...
